Lowcountry roundup: Handy's walk-off hit sends Hilton Head Christian on in SCISA baseball playoffs

The Hilton Head Christian baseball team used a dramatic finish to move on the SCISA 2A playoffs.
Connor Handy’s walk-off RBI single scoring Michael Graupner gave the Eagles a 6-5 win over Calhoun Academy in the deciding game of the best-of-three first-round series.
Hilton Head Christian will play top-seeded Pee Dee Academy in a best-of-three series beginning Monday at Pee Dee Academy. Game two is at HHCA and the deciding game, if necessary will be Thursday.
The Eagles led 5-1 after five innings for Calhoun scored four times in the sixth to tie it up.
J.D. Monts picked up the win in relief. Handy and Dargan Cherry each drove in two runs.
BOYS TENNIS
Hilton Head Island 4, Myrtle Beach 3
Matt Oliver and Davis Phillips’ 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles clinched the Seahawks’ victory over Myrtle Beach in the Class 4A Lower State playoffs.
Hilton Head Island will travel to A.C. Flora on Monday for the lower state championship Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Singles: Matt Oliver (HH) def. Josh Wallen 6-0, 6-0; Davis Phillips (HH) def. John Cahill 6-4, 6-2; Rivers Cahill (MB) def. Cooper Steinour 6-2, 6-3; Michael Oliver (HH) def. Dever Smith 6-3, 3-6, 10-4; W.I. Vaught (MB) def. Alex Ruckno 2-6, 6-2, 10-5. Doubles: Matt Oliver/Davis Phillips (HH) def. Josh Wallen/John Cahill 6-1, 6-2; Carson Duerk/Ryan Burch (MB) def. Alex Ittenbach/Mario Magnan 6-1, 6-3
May River 5, Brookland-Cayce 1
May River moved on in the Class 3A playoffs with a win over the Bearcats.
The Sharks host Bishop England on Monday in the Class 3A Lower State semifinals.
Singles: Cal Calcina (BC) def. Liam Beckler 6-3, 6-2; Caldwell Tarleton (MR) def. Cruz Diaz 6-2, 2-6, 1-0; Dominic Rodriguez (MR) def. Adam Fingerlin 3-6, 6-1, 1-0; JP White (MR) def. Jackson Marcum 7-6 6-2; Eden Mastriani-Levi (MR) def. Cam Jeffcoat 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Kyle Polites/Charlie Griswold (MR) def. Ben Welch/Philip Hutton 6-0, 6-3
BOYS SOCCER
May River 14, Swansea 1
Joel Fleek had five goals and Region 8-3A Player of Year Mikey Chappelear scored twice and had two assists in the Sharks’ victory in the Class 3A Lower State playoffs.
May River will host Bishop England, 3-0 winners over Strom Thurmond, in the lower state semifinals Saturday.
Chris Hernandez had two goals, an assist for the Sharks, and Adrian Villalon scored twice. Conner Golden, Brayan Silva and Sean Hamby each scored once. Tony Rodriguez stopped three shots.
Bluffton 4, Gilbert 1
The Bobcats won their 11 straight match and moved on in the Class 3A Lower State playoffs.
Bluffton will host Wade Hampton, a 2-1 overtime winner over Waccamaw, in the lower state semifinals Saturday.
Comments