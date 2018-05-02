Beaufort Academy wins SCISA Class A boys tennis championship

Beaufort Academy boys’ tennis team won its second SCISA Class A title in three years with a 6-0 win over Charleston Collegiate on Wednesday.
It is Coach Larry Scheper's second state title this school year. He guided the BA girls tennis team to a title in the fall.
The Eagles, who lost to Lowcountry Prep in last year’s title match, didn’t drop a set in the victory. Singles winners were Daniel Richards (6-1, 6-1), Lawrence Lindsay (6-3, 6-0), Jeffrey Hiestand (6-2, 6-1), Andrew Alicknavitch (6-2, 6-2), Jack McDougall (6-0, 6-1) and Connor Aivaz (6-0, 6-2).
