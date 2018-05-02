Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head Island, Bluffton advance in SCHSL girls' soccer playoffs

Hilton Head Island scored three second-half goals to defeat A.C. Flora 3-1 on Wednesday in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Seahawks host defending lower state champion Chapin in the lower state semifinals at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Carson Schoppe did the damage with two goals and Nicky Farizy scored on an assist by Val Palacio. Bluffton trailed 1-0 at haltime.
Bluffton 3, Brookland-Cayce 1
Three different players scored goals as the Bobcats advanced in the Class 3A playoffs.
Bluffton travels to Bishop England on Friday in the lower state semifinals.
Tahjma Singleton, Sha’Nya Stephens and Cece Gray all scored goals for the Bobcats.
Dreher 4, Beaufort 0
Naomi Matthusen and Regan Dennis each scored twice as the Blue Devils eliminated the Eagles in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Beaufort Academy 5, Patrick Henry 1
Presley Jackson scored twice in Beaufort Academy’s victory.
Ally Raschella, Anna Daubert and Karolina Struharova also scored for the Eagles. Amelia Huebel stopped four shots.
Hilton Head Prep 3, John Paul II 0
Charlotte Covington scored two goals in HHP’s regular-season finale.
The Dolphins finish regular season at 13-4-1 and will find out their playoff opponent when the brackets are released Friday.
Ryan Dailey scored and Ella Clark and Kaitlyn Adkins each had assists. Caitlin Heidel posted her 12th regulation shutout of the season.
SOFTBALL
Battery Creek 11, Swansea 0 (6)
Julianna Greer homered and drove in five runs as Battery Creek won the Class 3A Districe VIII championship.
The Dolphins travel to Gilbert on Saturday in the first round of the Class 3A lower state playoffs.
Battery Creek scored six runs in the first inning. McKenzie Young added two RBI, and Emily Crosby hit a solo homer.
Alexis Ortiz struck out 12 and allowed four hits in the victory. She also was 3-for-4 at the plate.
Gilbert 13, May River 6
Gilbert hit five homers to defeat May River in the Class 3A District V championship.
Savana Rosson and Emily Stalvey each homered twice for the Indians.
Olivia Turpin had four hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs for May River.
May River finished the season at 14-13.
BOYS SOCCER
Hilton Head Christian 1, Pinewood Prep 0
Evan Berkner scored on a penalty kick in the second half in HHCA’s victory.
John Paul II 3, Hilton Head Prep 1
The Warriors broke a 1-1 halftime tie with a pair of goals in the second half for the win.
John Paul II will wait and see its possible playoff opponent when the brackets are released Friday.
Sebastian Laverde scored twice and Derek Medina also scored for John Paul II. Gabe Orta-Carrillo and Laverde had assists. Nyleem Wright made five saves.
