Lowcountry roundup: Second half helps Hilton Head Island boys' soccer past North Myrtle Beach in playoff opener

John Risley and Geo Lopez scored in the second half as Hilton Head Island defeated North Myrtle Beach, 2-1, on Tuesday in the Class 4A boys soccer playoffs.
The Seahawks will travel to Hartsville on Thursday,
Fabian Rameriz and Nic Kabrini had assists for Hilton Head Island, which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Andrew Rico had 14 saves.
Bluffton 11, Manning 0
Evan Ventrice and Hernan Gomez scored twice for Bluffton in its Class 3A first-round playoff match.
Other Bobcat goals came from Ramiro Garcia, Leo Sanchez, Melton Rivas and Axcel Alvarado, Miguel Gallegos and Alexis Jimenez. Hector Zeleya recorded the shutout for Bluffton, which won its 10th straight match.
GIRLS SOCCER
John Paul II 9, Patrick Henry 1
Katie Leigh Floyd had four goals, and Brianna Riley added three in the Warriors’ victory.
Yndia Kessinger and Abby Quinty also scored for JP II.
BASEBALL
Calhoun Academy 4, Hilton Head Christian 3
Evan Inabinet’s bases loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh helped Calhoun defeat the Eagles and even the best-of-three SCISA 2A first-round playoff series.
Game three is at HHCA on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Eagles trailed 3-2 going into the seventh before tying it.
Michael Graupner homered and had two hits to lead HHCA. Dargan Cherry and Connor Handy had the Eagles’ other two hits.
John Blackshire struck out 11 in the loss. Seth Tyson picked up the win in relief for Calhoun.
BOYS TENNIS
Hilton Head Island 6, Lugoff-Elgin 0
The Seahawks moved into the third round of the Class 4A playoffs with a win over the Demons.
HHI hosts Myrtle Beach on Thursday.
Singles: Matt Oliver def. Spencer Hinton 6-0, 6-0; Davis Phillips def. Alex Hinton 6-0, 6-1; Cooper Steinour def. Matthew Mills 6-1, 6-1; Alex Ruckno def. Holden Roberts 7-5, 6-3; Shane Mason def. Coby Morrison 6-2, 4-6, 12-10. Doubles: Alex Ittenbach/Mario Magnan def. Andrew Boone/Evan Freier
Beaufort 5, Darlington 1
The Eagles advanced to the third round of the Class 4A playoffs with a win over Darlington.
Beaufort travels to A.C. Flora on Thursday.
Singles: Avery Williamson (D) def. Griffin Stone, 6-1, 6-2; Mitchell Russell (B) def. Jace Watford, 7-6, 6-3; Thomas Gnann (B) def. Max Ward, 6-0, 6-1; Jaco Niemand (B) def. Jonathon Bryant, 6-2, 6-2; Merritt Patterson (B) def. Kendall Houte, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Chris Hoogenboom/Diego Lidano (B) def. Laine Ward/Will Johnson, 6-3, 6-2.
Manning 4, Bluffton 2
The Bobcats’ season ended in the second round of the 4A playoffs.
Singles: Noah Carlson (B) def. J. Richardson, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7; Brandon Burgess (M) def. Matt Haupt, 6-0, 6-3; H. Mitchum (M) def. Noah Freeland, 6-3, 6-4; Xavier Gibson (M) def. F. Lopez, 6-4, 6-4; Trevor Rizzo (B) def. Tyrek Lesesne, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Logan Mack/Jonathan Shadd (M) def. Nathan Lessard/Jack Roberts, 6-3, 6-4
