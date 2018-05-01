Lowcountry roundup: HHCA wins SCISA baseball playoff opener; May River stays alive in softball playoffs

John Burke tossed a two-hitter as Hilton Head Christian began the SCISA 2A playoffs with a 2-0 win over Calhoun Academy on Monday.
Game two of the best-of-three series is Tuesday.
Burke struck out six in the victory. Dargan Cherry and Connor Heady each had RBI for the Eagles, who scored both of their runs in the third inning.
Gilbert 2, May River 0
The Sharks’ season ended in the Class 3A District VIII title game.
Preston Price pitched six scoreless innings, and Ryan Ouzts got the save. Jeffrey Hodge led May River with two hits.
Strom Thurmond 5, Bluffton 2
Hunter Cadiere hit a three-run walk-off homer to lift Strom Thurmond to a victory over Beaufort in the Class 3A District V title game.
Beaufort falls in district title game
Beaufort was able to force a deciding game in Class 4A District playoffs but lost to the Demons, 10-4.
The Eagles won, 4-3, to force a winner-take-all game. L-E scored five times in the second for the win.
Wade Olivarri homered and drove in two runs. Ethan Graham and Paul Winland each added two hits and an RBI for the Eagles.
SOFTBALL
May River 12, Waccamaw 5
May River stayed alive in the Class 3A District V title game with a win over the Warriors.
The Sharks travel to Gilbert on Wednesday and must the beat the Indians to move on in the postseason. Olivia Turpin homered and drove in while Kylee Gleason and Hayley Welsch each had two hits.
Gabby Ximenez picked up the win and had two hits.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hilton Head Island 10, Wilson 0
Eight different players scored as the Seahawks won their Class 4A playoff opener.
Maddie Bennett and Nicky Farizy each had two while Val Palacio, Carson Schoppe, Miya Poplin, Bethany Neville, Julie Kubec and Hannah Stanhope each tallied one.
May River 5, Hannahan 0
Kayle Stephenson scored three goals in the Sharks' opener in the Class 3A playoffs.
May River travels to Waccamaw, 12-0 winners over Wade Hampton, on Wednesday.
Isabel Long and Alyssa Kushner each scored for the Sharks.
BOYS SOCCER
Hilton Head Christian 3, Beaufort Academy 0
Alex Nasiadka scored a pair of goals and Josue Hurtado added one as HHCA handed Beaufort Academy its first loss of year.
Pinewood Prep 3, John Paul II (Pinewood wins in PKs)
Pinewood Prep won 5-4 in penalty kicks to defeat the Warriors.
John Paul II trailed 3-1 in the second half but Sebastain Laverde scored twice to tie it. Derek Medina had JP II’s other goal, and Nyleem Wright had 14 saves.
GOLF
Hilton Head Island wins region title
The Hilton Head Island won the Region 8-4A championship at Dataw.
The Seahawks shot a 328, and Harrison Mancill was medalist. Beaufort was in second place, Berkeley third, Cane Bay fourth and Colleton County fifth.
