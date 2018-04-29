Lowcountry roundup: May River, Bluffton, Beaufort stay alive in state baseball playoffs

May River scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Dillon, 8-7, on Saturday in a Class 3A District VII playoff elimination game Saturday.
The Sharks advance to the District VII title game and travel to Gilbert on Monday. May River needs to beat Gilbert twice to win the district title.
Dillon scored three runs in the top of the seventh to lead 7-3. The Sharks responded with five runs, capped off by Tater Goodson’s RBI single.
Jeffrey Hodge and Vance Summers each had RBI singles in the seventh. Hodge led the Sharks with three hits. Josh Patterson picked up the win and also had two hits.
Bluffton 6, Lake City 2
The Bobcats scored all their runs between the fourth and sixth innings to win a Class 3A District V elimination game.
Bluffton travels to Strom Thurmond on Monday for the district title game and will have to beat the Rebels twice. The Bobcats lost to Strom Thurmond, 4-0, on Thursday.
Noah Simonson picked up the win for Bluffton. He also had two hits. Hunter Eldridge led the Bobcats with three hits.
Jerrick Nesbitt led Lake City with a double and RBI.
Beaufort 11, Myrtle Beach 8
Beaufort beat the Seahawks for the second time in five days to stay alive in the Class 4A playoffs.
The Eagles travel to Lugoff-Elgin on Monday for a District V championship game. Beaufort needs to beat Lugoff-Elgin twice.
L-E defeated Beaufort, 5-3, on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Beaufort 14, Dreher 4
Beaufort used an eight-run fourth inning to stay alive in the Class 4A playoffs.
The Eagles travel to Darlington on Monday for another elimination game. Madison Sanchez had three hits, including two triples and five RBI for Beaufort.
Kidron Martin led the Eagles with four hits. Emily Cook had three hits and two RBI, and Lillian Sumner had two hits and two RBI.
Gilbert 14, May River 7
Gracen Chambless homered and had two RBI, and Savanna Rosson and Rachel Bass each drove in two runs for Gilbert.
The Indians advance to the Class 3A District V title game Wednesday. The Sharks host Waccamaw in an elimination game Monday with the winner to face Gilbert.
Hannah Manley and Gabby Ximenez each had two hits to lead May River.
GOLF
HHCA’s Azallion finishes third at Southern Cross
Hilton Head Christian golfer and SCISA 2A individual champion Daniel Azallion finished third Saturday at the Southern Cross tournament at Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken.
The prestigious tournament features the top public and private school teams in South and North Carolina. Azallion finished with a 143 in the two-day event, 10 shots behind winner Trent Phillips of Boiling Springs. It was Phillips second straight championship.
Boiling Springs won the team title with a 434, three shots better than Cannon School. Hilton Head Prep (446), which won the SCISA 2A title earlier this week, tied for eighth with Hilton Head Christian.
HHP’s Jonathan Griz tied for 10th with a 147.
