Three former Lowcountry standouts land as free-agents with NFL teams

Three former Lowcountry football standouts earned opportunities to make NFL teams.
Hilton Head Island’s Poona Ford, Whale Branch’s Dee Delaney and Beaufort’s Stephen Baggett agreed to free-agent deals with NFL teams Saturday, shortly after the NFL Draft ended.
Ford, a defensive lineman, signed with the Seattle Seahawks while Delaney is going to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baggett to the New York Giants.
Ford, who played at University of Texas, was the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and had a strong showing in a pair of college all-star games. He started 30 games for the Longhorns in his career and finished with 133 tackles, four sacks and three forced fumbles.
Delaney, a cornerback, started his career at The Citadel and was part two Southern Conference titles before transferring to Miami this year. He had 39 tackles, 1.5 for loss and an interception this season.
Baggett started 17 games over his final two years at East Carolina at tight end. He caught 11 passes for 105 yards and two TDs this year.
Comments