Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head Island, Beaufort boys tennis cruise to wins in playoff openers

The Hilton Head Island and Beaufort tennis teams opened the playoffs with victories Thursday.
HHI defeated St. James, 5-1, while the Eagles beat North Myrtle Beach, 4-2.
The Seahawks host the Dreher/Lugoff-Elgin winner in the second round Tuesday, while Beaufort travels to Darlington.
Hilton Head Island 5, St. James 1
Singles: Matt Oliver (HH) def. James Leonard 6-0, 6-0; Davis Phillips (HH) def. Cameron Moore 6-0, 6-0; Cooper Steinour (HH) def. Joe Lewis 6-0, 6-1; Michael Oliver (HH) def. Ryan Cooper 6-0, 6-2; CJ Collins (SJ) def. Justin Williams 7-5, 6-2. Doubles; Alex Ittenbach/Nate Anderson (HH) def. Grant Davis/Vance Leonard 6-1, 6-1
Beaufort 4, North Myrtle Beach 2
Singles: Jude Wilfrey (NMB) def. Griffin Stone 6-1, 6-2; West Harrell (NMB) def. Mitchell Russell 6-2, 6-7 (7-5), 10-8; Thomas Gnann (B) def. Charles Connell-Hayes 6-4, 6-3; Jaco Niemand (B) def. Conner Chilton 6-0, 6-0; Merritt Patterson (B) def. Neal MacDonald 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: Chris Hoogenboom/Diego Lidano (B) def. Kris Weiss/Braydon Powell 6-2, 6-3
Regular season
Hilton Head Christian 5, St. Andrew’s 1
Singles: Jack Wylly (SA) def. Alex Linkins, 6-3, 6-3; Brent Geist (HHCA) def. Sam Cooper, 6-0, 6-1; Dylan Sampson (HHCA) def. Samuel Roland Mills, 3-6, 6-2, 10-8; Olivia Rose-Besecker (HHCA) def. Will Cohn, 6-0, 6-0; Walker Mikkelson (HHCA) def. Caje Lee, 6-0, 6-0; Justin Heller (HHCA) def. Andrew Longwater, 6-2, 6-3.
BASEBALL
Darlington 3, Hilton Head Island 0
The Seahawks’ season ended with a home loss to the Falcons.
Gilbert 8, May River 3
Gilbert jumped out to a 6-0 lead over the first three innings in its win over the Sharks in a winner’s bracket game in the Class 3A playoffs.
May River hosts Dillon in an elimination game Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Cooper George led May River with three hits and Josh Patterson had two RBI.
Lugoff-Elgin 5, Beaufort 3
Lugoff-Elgin rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat Beaufort in the Class 4A playoffs.
The Eagles host North Myrtle Beach on Saturday in an elimination game. Ethan Graham drove in two runs for Beaufort.
John Paul 9, St. Andrew’s 7
The Warriors scored six runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Mark Tigges’ bases’ clearing double, on their way to their seventh straight win.
Ray Johnson had two hits and two RBI, and Tommy Kender also had two hits. Kender got the win, and Adrian Skipper got the save.
SOFTBALL
May River 15, Manning 0 (3)
Gabby Ximenez didn’t allow a hit and the Sharks had 14 hits in their first-round win in the Class 3A playoffs.
May River will travel to Gilbert in a winner’s bracket game Saturday.
Haley Welsch had three hits and three RBI, and Kylee Gleason had three hits for May River. Giovana Rodriguez and Alisa Depew also had two RBI.
Battery Creek 17, Lake Marion 0 (3)
Battery Creek scored all of its runs in the first inning to win its 3A playoff opener.
Emily Crosby and Alexis Ortiz each homered for Battery Creek. Crosby drove in four runs and Ortiz three. Isabella Greer also drove in three runs.
Ortiz struck out seven and didn’t allow a hit to pick up the win.
Battery Creek hosts the Swansea/Georgetown winner on Saturday in a winner’s bracket game.
BOYS SOCCER
Beaufort Academy 5, Hilton Head Prep 0
Edward McCormick and Jaxon Spratling each had two goals and David Mathai recorded his seventh shutout in goal.
BA is 11-0 on the season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hilton Head Prep 0, Beaufort Academy 0 (HHP wins in PKs, 3-1)
Charlotte Covington, Mackenzie Joyner, and Caitlin Heidel had penalty kicks as Dolphins moved to 11-4-1.
