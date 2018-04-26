Lowcountry roundup: Dailey's goal lifts Hilton Head Prep girls over Hilton Head Christian

Ryan Dailey’s goal with 30 seconds left gave Hilton Head Prep a 4-3 win over Hilton Head Christian on Wednesday in girls’ high school soccer action.
Prep led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Mackenzie Joyner and Charlotte Covington. The Eagles rallied in the second half and took a 3-2 lead.
But Covington tied it at 3 on a penalty kick.
John Paul II 1, St. Andrews 1 (tie)
Katie Leigh Floyd scored the Warriors goal within the first two minutes of play.
BOYS SOCCER
May River 4, Hilton Head 2
The Sharks jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half on their way to a win over the Seahawks.
Conner Golden scored twice and had an assists to lead May River. Anthony Acker and Joel Fleek also had goals. Tony Rodriguez stopped three shots for May River.
John Paul II 3, St. Andrew’s 3 (tie)
St. Andrew’s scored with eighth minutes left to tie the game.
JP II’s Sebastain Laverde had two first-half goals. Elijah Moreno added a goal in the second half. Nyleem Wright made 12 saves for the Warriors.
BASEBALL
Hilton Head Christian 13, Colleton County 7
Michael Graupner had two hits and two RBI as HHCA jumped out to a big lead in the win over Colleton.
The Eagles led 9-2 after two innings. John Burke added two hits.
John Blackshire struck out eight in five innings to pick up the win.
St. James 10, Hilton Head Island 0
The Seahawks dropped their playoff opener and hosts Darlington on Thursday in an elimination game.
Johnsonville 17, Whale Branch 2 (4)
Johnsonville’s Jim Cagle drove in three runs in the playoff win. Whale Branch will play an elimination game Saturday against the Johnsonville-Bamberg-Ehrhardt loser.
BOYS TENNIS
Hilton Head Christian 5, St. Andrew’s 1
Singles: Jack Wylly (SA) def. Alex Likins, 6-0, 6-1; Brent Geist (HHCA) def. Sam Cooper, 6-1, 6-0; Dylan Sampson (HHCA) def. Samuel Roland-Mills, 6-3, 6-3; Olivia Rose Besecker (HHCA) def. Will Cohn, 6-1, 6-1; Walker Mikkelson (HHCA) def. Caje Lee, 6-1, 6-1; Justin Heller (HHCA) def. Andrew Longwater
