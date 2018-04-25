Hilton Head Prep boys win second state golf title in three years

Hilton Head Prep claimed its second SCISA 2A golf championship in three years with a three-shot victory over Hilton Head Christian at The Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina.
The Dolphins had a score of 613 and survived a strong rally from the Eagles, who finished at 616. HHCA’s Daniel Azallion won the individual title with a 155. HHP’s Jonathan Griz was second with a 157. Griz shot a one-under on the back nine in the final round.
Hilton Head Prep led by eight shots entering the second round but the Eagles cut it to one entering the back nine. HHCA’s Max Green shot a 69 on the final day to help the comeback.
But Aidan McCloskey hit an eight-foot birdie putt on 18 to put some distance between the two teams. McCloskey finished with a 75 in the second round.
Defending champion Trinity-Byrnes was third and Spartanburg Christian was fourth.
