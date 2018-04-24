Lowcountry roundup: May River, Bluffton, Beaufort win playoff baseball openers

Seventh-ranked May River scored 11 runs in the first three innings to defeat Timberland, 12-4 on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 3A District VIII baseball playoffs.
The Sharks host Gilbert, 7-2 winners over Dillon, on Thursday in a winner’s bracket game.
Josh Patterson pitched four innings to pick up the win. He also drove in four runs. Elijah Peter went the final three innings for the save.
Cooper George had two hits and three RBI, and Tater Goodson had three hits and two RBI.
Bluffton 10, Manning 0
Griffin Yeager hit a grand slam and drove in six as the Bobcats won their playoff opener in the Class 3A District V tournament.
Bluffton travels to fifth-ranked Strom Thurmond on Thursday in a winner’s bracket game.
Sean Sutay was had three hits and RBI. Hunter Eldridge and Joe DiCarlo each added two hits.
Noah Simonsen struck out eight in the win.
Beaufort 3, Myrtle Beach 1
The Eagles won their Class 4A playoff opener. Beaufort travels to Lugoff-Elgin in a winner's bracket game in District V playoffs.
Bishop England 10, Battery Creek 0
The Dolphins dropped their 3A playoff opener to the Bishops.
Hilton Head Prep 8, Hilton Head Christian 5
The Eagles scored five runs in the top of the eighth for the extra-inning victory.
JP Peduzzi led Prep with four RBI, and John Blackshire drove in two. J.D. Monts pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief for the win. Michael Graupner got the save.
Luke Foley and Danny Ledee led Hilton Head Christian with two RBI.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bishop England 20, Hilton Head Island 4
The Seahawks’ season ended with a loss in the Class 4A Lower State championship.
Bishop England will play Chapin in the state championship game Saturday.
Hilton Head Prep 5, Hilton Head Christian 4
Singles: Marcus Ferreira (Prep) def. Alex Likins 6-2, 6-2; Justin Perez (Prep) def. Brent Geist 6-2, 6-0; Evan Hryckiewicz (Prep) def. Dylon Sampson 6-2, 7-5; Olive Rose Besecker (HHC) def. Nick Lalli 6-0 ,6-4; Thor Pullon (Prep) def. Walker Mikkelson 6-0, 6-2; Chandler Edmonds (HHC) def. Nick Calamari 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Alex Likins/Brent Geist (HHC) def Robert Hagen and Justin Perez (Prep) 4-3 ret.; Evan Hryckiewicz/Thor Pullon (Prep) def. Dylon Sampson/Olive Rose Besecker 7-6 (7-2); Walker Mickelson Chandler Edmonds (HHC) def. Colin McClowskey and Jack Barney 8-1
Beaufort Academy 9, Patrick Henry 0
Ally Raschella scored five goals and Cleide Mucavale had two in the Eagles’ shutout victory.
Mary Alden Cooper, Maeve Kalady also scored and Amelia Huebel had four saves.
Comments