Beaufort Academy wins SCISA Class A golf championship

Beaufort Academy captured the SCISA Class A boys' golf championship Tuesday.
The Eagles shot a two-day total of 660 and finished 69 shots ahead of Cambridge at The Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina. It is Beaufort Academy’s fourth state title and first under head coach Jeff Pinckney.
Beaufort Academy’s Joe Stowe was the tournament’s medalist with a 151. BA's Jaxon Spratling and Cal Harvey tied for third with a 161 to earn all-state honors. Other Beaufort Academy scores were Trey Dean (187) and John Carter Worrell (202).
Comments