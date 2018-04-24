Ta’Quasia Lampkin signed her National Letter of Intent Tuesday to play basketball at Savannah State University.
Lowcountry roundup: Battery Creek's Lampkin signs with Savannah State

By Staff Reports

April 24, 2018 12:37 PM

Battery Creek senior Ta’Quasia Lampkin signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Savannah State on Tuesday.

Lampkin averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals this season for the Dolphins. She was an all-state selection in basketball and volleyball.

SOCCER

Jimenez, Stevens picked for all-star matches

Two Bluffton soccer players were picked for North-South All-Star matches.

Bluffton's Alexis Jimenez will play in the boys' match while Shanaya Stevens will play in the girls' match. The soccer matches will be June 22-23 at TL Hanna High School.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

May River ranked in 3A poll

The May River baseball team moved into the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Polls on Monday.

The Sharks (18-4), who won their first region title, are ranked No. 7 in Class 3A. May River begins the playoffs Tuesday at home against Timberland.

This was the final rankings until after the state championships.

SC Baseball Coaches Polls

April 23

Class 5A

1. Northwestern; 2. Summerville; 3. Lexington; 4. Dorman; 5. River Bluff; 6. Dutch Fork; 7. Riverside; 8. JL Mann; 9. South Florence; T-10. Fort Mill T-10. Easley



Class 4A

1. Chapin; 2. St. James; 3. Airport; 4. Cane Bay; 5. Lugoff-Elgin; 6. Eastside; 7. Wren; 8. South Pointe; 9. North Myrtle Beach; 10. South Aiken



Class 3A

1. Bishop England; 2. Waccamaw; 3. Powdersville; 4. Hanahan; 5. Strom Thurmond; 6. Pendleton; 7. May River; 8. Seneca; 9. Mid-Carolina; 10. Palmetto

Class 2A

1. Ninety Six; 2. Chesnee; 3. Latta; 4. Abbeville; 5. Cheraw; 6. Saluda; 7. Chesterfield; 8. Blacksburg; 9. Barnwell; T-10. Academic Magnet; T-10. Fox Creek; T-10. Johnsonville

Class A

1. Lamar; 2. Lewisville; 3. East Clarendon; 4. McBee; 5. Lake View; 6. Branchville; 7. Ridge Spring-Monetta; 8. Green Sea-Floyds; 9. Whitmire; 10. Dixie

