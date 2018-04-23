May River ranked in latest SC Baseball Coaches polls

The May River baseball team moved into the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Polls on Monday.
The Sharks (18-4), who won their first region title, are ranked No. 7 in Class 3A. May River begins the playoffs Tuesday at home against Timberland.
This was the final rankings until after the state championships.
SC Baseball Coaches Polls
April 23
Class 5A
1. Northwestern; 2. Summerville; 3. Lexington; 4. Dorman; 5. River Bluff; 6. Dutch Fork; 7. Riverside; 8. JL Mann; 9. South Florence; T-10. Fort Mill T-10. Easley
Class 4A
1. Chapin; 2. St. James; 3. Airport; 4. Cane Bay; 5. Lugoff-Elgin; 6. Eastside; 7. Wren; 8. South Pointe; 9. North Myrtle Beach; 10. South Aiken
Class 3A
1. Bishop England; 2. Waccamaw; 3. Powdersville; 4. Hanahan; 5. Strom Thurmond; 6. Pendleton; 7. May River; 8. Seneca; 9. Mid-Carolina; 10. Palmetto
Class 2A
1. Ninety Six; 2. Chesnee; 3. Latta; 4. Abbeville; 5. Cheraw; 6. Saluda; 7. Chesterfield; 8. Blacksburg; 9. Barnwell; T-10. Academic Magnet; T-10. Fox Creek; T-10. Johnsonville
Class A
1. Lamar; 2. Lewisville; 3. East Clarendon; 4. McBee; 5. Lake View; 6. Branchville; 7. Ridge Spring-Monetta; 8. Green Sea-Floyds; 9. Whitmire; 10. Dixie
