May River baseball team won the Region 8-3A championship with a 4-3 win over Wade Hampton on April 18, 2018.
May River ranked in latest SC Baseball Coaches polls

By Staff Reports

April 23, 2018 08:22 PM

The May River baseball team moved into the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Polls on Monday.

The Sharks (18-4), who won their first region title, are ranked No. 7 in Class 3A. May River begins the playoffs Tuesday at home against Timberland.

This was the final rankings until after the state championships.

SC Baseball Coaches Polls

April 23

Class 5A

1. Northwestern; 2. Summerville; 3. Lexington; 4. Dorman; 5. River Bluff; 6. Dutch Fork; 7. Riverside; 8. JL Mann; 9. South Florence; T-10. Fort Mill T-10. Easley



Class 4A

1. Chapin; 2. St. James; 3. Airport; 4. Cane Bay; 5. Lugoff-Elgin; 6. Eastside; 7. Wren; 8. South Pointe; 9. North Myrtle Beach; 10. South Aiken



Class 3A

1. Bishop England; 2. Waccamaw; 3. Powdersville; 4. Hanahan; 5. Strom Thurmond; 6. Pendleton; 7. May River; 8. Seneca; 9. Mid-Carolina; 10. Palmetto

Class 2A

1. Ninety Six; 2. Chesnee; 3. Latta; 4. Abbeville; 5. Cheraw; 6. Saluda; 7. Chesterfield; 8. Blacksburg; 9. Barnwell; T-10. Academic Magnet; T-10. Fox Creek; T-10. Johnsonville

Class A

1. Lamar; 2. Lewisville; 3. East Clarendon; 4. McBee; 5. Lake View; 6. Branchville; 7. Ridge Spring-Monetta; 8. Green Sea-Floyds; 9. Whitmire; 10. Dixie



