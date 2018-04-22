Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head baseball gets walk-off win over May River

Cole DeMarzo’s walk-off RBI single gave Hilton Head Island a 7-6 win over May River on Saturday in high school baseball action.
The game was the regular-season finale for both teams. The two squads begin the playoffs Tuesday.
May River led 5-2 going into the bottom of the fourth. The Seahawks scored one in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a 6-5 lead. The Sharks tied it in the top of the seventh.
Colin Gross and Joey Kurkul drove in two runs for the Seahawks. Hunter Julseth got the win in relief.
Vance Summers and Josh Patterson each had three hits to lead May River.
Lowcountry teams get playoff matchups
Coming off its first region title, the May River baseball team will begin the Class 3A playoffs at home Tuesday against Timberland. Dillon and Gilbert are the other teams in the four-team district double-elimination format.
Five Lowcountry teams made the postseason and here are the matchups:
Tuesday
Class 4A
District V
Darlington at Chapin
Hilton Head at North Myrtle Beach
District VI
Lower Richland at Lugoff-Elgin
Myrtle Beach at Beaufort
Class 3A
District VIII
Timberland at May River
Dillon at Gilbert
District V
Lake City at Strom Thurmond
Manning at Bluffton
District VII
Battery Creek at Bishop England
Swansea at Aynor
GIRLS SOCCER
Beaufort Academy 8, The King’s Academy 4
Ally Raschella and Abby Dalton each scored three goals in Beaufort Academy’s win over TKA.
Carolina Struharova and Frances Heppner each scored and Amelia Huebel made five saves for the Eagles.
BOYS SOCCER
Hilton Head Island 4, Beaufort 1
John Risley scored twice, and Jackson Taber had three assists for the Seahawks on Friday night.
Diante Richard and Imanol Laborde also had goals for Hilton Head, and Fabian Ramirez had an assist. Andrew Rico recorded eight saves.
