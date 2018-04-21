Lowcountry roundup: Bluffton soccer sweeps May River

Bluffton boys’ soccer team ended May River’s winning streak and avenged an earlier season loss Friday night.
Hernan Gomez’s goal with less than two minutes left gave the Bobcats a 1-0 win, snapping the Sharks 14-game winning streak.
The two teams are tied in the Region 8-3A standings with two matches left. If the teams finish tied, goal differential in region play will break the tie.
May River won the first meeting of the year between the two teams, 1-0, on March 23. Neither team had many chances in this matchup.
Alex Jimenez had the assist on Gomez’s goal. Hector Zelaya had 11 saves. May River’s Tony Rodriguez stopped three shots.
John Paul II 6, Battery Creek 3
Elijah Moreno scored four goals as the Warriors avenged an earlier season loss to the Dolphins.
Sebastian Laverde and Noah Brock also scored for JP II. Laverde added two assists, while Ben Richardson and goalie Nyleem Wright also had assists. Wright was strong again in goal making 10 saves, and the defense held off a talented Battery Creek attack, led by center back Ben Richardson.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bluffton 2, May River 0
Sha’Nya’s Stephens’ two goals were the difference as Bluffton defeated May River.
Hilton Head Island 2, Beaufort 0
Miya Poplin took charge of the game against Beaufort by scoring two goals in the first half.
The Seahawks have clinched the Region 8-4A title and will face Bluffton on April 27 in the regular-season finale.
BASEBALL
May River 7, Wade Hampton 5
The Sharks closed out the regular season with a win over the Devils.
Jack Hegan and Josh Patterson each homered for May River.
Cooper George, Jeffrey Hodge and Josh Reedy all had two hits for the Sharks. Kamryn Gleason got the win, and May River pitches gave up just two hits.
The Sharks finished the regular season with an 18-3 record. They will host a first-round playoff game Tuesday.
Hilton Head Island 3, Beaufort 1
Matt MeBane and Colin Gross each had RBI and Hilton Head got a strong pitching performance to beat Beaufort.
The combination of Jeff Hays and JR Richardson allowed just one hit. Hays went the first four and Richardson the final three for the save.
SOFTBALL
Battery Creek 15, Bluffton 0 (3)
Alexie Ortiz homered and drove in three runs in the run-ruled victory.
Journeigh Doray doubled twice and drove in four runs. Kelsey Hill was 2-for-3 with 2 RBI.
Michaux Gee pitched three perfect innings and struck out six.
Thomas Heyward 5, May River 1
The Rebels scored two runs each in the third and fifth innings for the victory.
Cheyenne Strong struck out 11 and gave up just two hits for THA.
Maddie Armisted drove in the Sharks’ lone run.
