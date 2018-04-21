Lexington's Jonathan Howlett pitches Wednesday against Blythewood.
South Carolina High School Baseball playoff schedule

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

April 21, 2018 05:14 PM

SCHSL Baseball Playoff Schedule

Class 5A

District I

Spartanburg at JL Mann

Mauldin at Nation Ford

District II

Woodmont at Dorman

Greenwood at Fort Mill

District III

Hillcrest at Northwestern

TL Hanna at Boiling Springs

District IV

Rock Hill at Riverside

Gaffney at Easley

District V

James Island at Lexington

Stratford at West Florence

District VI

Blythewood at Sumter

Spring Valley at Wando

District VII

West Ashley at South Florence

Ashley Ridge at River Bluff

District VIII

Conway/Irmo at Summerville

Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork

Class 4A

District I

Blue Ridge at Wren

Midland Valley at York

District II

Pickens at Eastside

Richland Northeast at South Aiken

District III

Aiken at South Pointe

Travelers Rest at Greenville

District IV

Westwood at Airport

Belton Honea-Path at Greer

District V

Darlington at Chapin

Hilton Head at North Myrtle Beach

District VI

Lower Richland at Lugoff-Elgin

Myrtle Beach at Beaufort

District VII

Berkeley at St. James

Hartsville at Dreher

District VIII

Wilson at Cane Bay

AC Flora at Lakewood

Class 3A

District I

Broome at Pendleton

Fairfield Central at Palmetto

District II

Chester at Powdersville

Woodruff at Seneca

District III

Walhalla at Mid-Carolina

Emerald at Camden

District IV

Berea at Indian Land

Crescent at Chapman

District V

Lake City at Strom Thurmond

Manning at Bluffton

District VI

Brookland-Cayce at Waccamaw

Wade Hampton at Hanahan

District VII

Battery Creek at Bishop England

Swansea at Aynor

District VIII

Timberland at May River

Dillon at Gilbert

Class 2A

District I

Southside Christian at Chesnee

Central at Gray Collegiate

District II

Landrum at Ninety-Six

Fox Creek at Chesterfield

District III

Andrew Jackson at Saluda

Liberty at Blacksburg

District IV

CA Johnson at Cheraw

St. Joseph’s at Abbeville

District V

Mullins at Barnwell

Marion at Phillip Simmons

District VI

Silver Bluff at Latta

Calhoun County at Woodland

District VII

Bufford at Academic Magnet

Batesburg-Leesville at Andrews

District VIII

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (bye)

Whale Branch at Johnsonville

Class A

District I

Whitmire (bye)

North at Lamar

District II

Williston-Elko at Lewisville

District III

Ridge Spring-Monetta (bye)

Great Falls at Ware Shoals

District IV

Wagener-Salley (bye)

McBee at Dixie

District V

Military Magnet (bye)

Hannah-Pamplico at Region 5 runner-up

District VI

Baptist Hill at Green Sea-Floyds

District VII

East Clarendon (bye)

Region V fourth-place at St. John’s

District VIII

Lake View (bye)

Region V third place at Charleston M&S

