Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head Island girls move on in lacrosse playoffs

The Hilton Head girls’ lacrosse team advanced to the Class 4A Lower State final with a 12-5 win over St. James on Thursday.
The Seahawks will travel to defending state champion Bishop England on Tuesday. BE defeated Oceanside Collegiate, 20-0.
Katie Bennett and Emma Grace Walters led Hilton Head with three goals apiece. Lauren Reed and Carly Wilson each scored twice while Trinity Feltner, Lexie Locker and Lara Marter scored once. Marlee Brummer had eight saves.
Hilton Head won its first two playoff games by a combined score of 29-8.
BOYS TENNIS
Hilton Head Island 5, Beaufort 2
The Seahawks clinched the Region 8-4A title with a win over Beaufort.
Singles: Davis Phillips (HHH) def. Griffin Stone 6-0, 6-1; Cooper Steinour (HHH) def. Mitchell Russell 6-3, 6-3; Michael Oliver (HHH) def. Thomas Gnann 6-0, 6-1; Jaco Niemand (BHS) def. Alex Ruckno 6-4, 6-2; Merritt Patterson (BHS) def. Shane Mason 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Alex Ittenbach/Mario Magnan (HHH) def. Chris Hoogenboom/Ian Hoogenboom 4-6, 6-3, 10-5; Davis Phillips & Cooper Steinour won, 8-2
BASEBALL
St. Andrew’s 5, Hilton Head Christian 0
Jacob Gonzalez hit a three-run homer as the Eagles suffered their first region loss of the year.
John Burke took the loss on the mound for HHCA. John Blackshire led the Eagles with three hits.
BOYS SOCCER
John Paul II 2, Holy Trinity 1
Elijah Moreno and Sebastian Laverde each scored and Nyleem Wright stopped eight shots for the Warriors.
Hampton Wyman added an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hilton Head Prep 2, Bradwell (Ga.) 1
Ryan Dailey scored a goal and had an assist in the win for Hilton Head Prep.
Shalina Parker scored HHP’s other goal and Kaitlyn Adams had an assist.
Holy Trinity 1, John Paul II 0
Holy Trinity scored with 45 seconds left for the win over the Warriors.
Comments