Lowcountry roundup: May River baseball wins region title

The May River baseball team captured the Region 8-3A championship with a 4-3 win over Wade Hampton on Wednesday night.
All of the scoring came in the third inning. Wade Hampton scored three in the top of the third and the Sharks answered with four in the bottom of the inning.
Jeffrey Hodge drove in two runs for May River, and Cooper George had two hits. Logan Wake and Kamryn Gleason also had RBI for the Sharks.
Nick Bass went the distance to pick up the win. He struck out four and allowed five hits.
John Paul II 9, Thomas Heyward 4
Ray Johnson struck out nine and gave us just four hits for the Warriors.
Jack Jolley led JP II with three hits. Hayden Jennings, Mark Tigges and Josh Horton each had two hits.
BOYS GOLF
Hilton Head Christian wins region match
JD Patterson shot a 36 to help Hilton Head Christian to a region victory Wednesday at the Sanctuary Golf Club at Cat Island.
Hilton Head Christian finished with a 154, 13 shots better than Hilton Head Prep. Daniel Azallion shot a 39 for HHC. Sophia Burnett and Yeon Joo Kim each shot 39s for Hilton Head Prep.
Cal Harvey led Beaufort Academy with a 40.
The match was a final tuneup before the SCISA state tournament which will be held Monday and Tuesday at the Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina.
Team Scores: Hilton Head Christian 154, Hilton Head Prep 167, Beaufort Academy 170, Colleton Prep 203, Thomas Heyward 213, Sea Pines Montessori, 233 John Paul II 247.
BOYS TENNIS
Hilton Head Island 4, Hilton Head Prep 2
Marcus Ferreira (Prep) def. Matt Oliver 7-5, 6-4; Davis Phillips (HHI) def. Robert Hagen, 6-2, 6-2; Cooper Steinour (HHI) def. Justin Perez, 6-1, 6-1; Evan Hryckiewicz (Prep) def. Alex Ruckno 6-3, 6-4; Alex Itenbach (HHI) def. Nick Lalli 6-1, 6-4. Doubles: Mario Maghon/Nate Anderson (HHI) def. Max Marco/ Thor Pullon 5-7, 6-0, 10-7
Beaufort 7, Bluffton 0
Singles: Griffin Stone (BEA) def. Noah Carlson, 6-1, 6-1; Mitchell Russell (BEA) def.
Matt Haught, 6-1, 6-2; Diego Lidano (BEA) def. Noah Freeland, 6-0, 6-1; Bodie Daniel (BEA) def. Ferran Lopez, 6-0, 6-0; Mitchell Dixon (BEA) def. Trevor Rizzo, 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Casey Hoogenboom/Walker Perryman (BEA) def. Nathan Lessard/Jack Roberts, 6-0, 6-3; Chris Hoogenboom/Ian Hogenboom (BEA) def. Carlson/Haught, 8-1
SOFTBALL
Battery Creek 16, Bluffton 0 (3)
Battery Creek scored all of its runs in the first two innings for the run-ruled victory.
Journeigh Doray led the way with three hits and three RBI. Kelsey Hill and Margaret Schubart each drove in two.
Alexis Ortiz struck out eight and didn’t allow a hit in the win.
Comments