Lowcountry athletes sign letters of intent

Hilton Head Island and Hilton Head Prep athletes signed letters of intent Wednesday.
Class 4A Wrestler of the Year Billy Christie was among the signees from Hilton Head Island.. Christie signed with Division II wrestling powerhouse Newberry College. In February, the senior won his third state championship.
Other Seahawk signees include Boyce Kobleur (Baseball/Florence/Darlington Tech), Josh Williams (Cross Country, Track/Georgia Tech), Charlie Farrell (Golf/Lander), Mallory Liggett (Cross Country, Track/Kentucky) and Ryan Moosbrugger (Cross Country, Track/College of Charleston).
Hilton Head Prep had seven athletes sign letters of intent Wednesday. Signees included Lindsay Zimmermann (Tennis/Georgetown), Alan Smith (Golf/Charleston Southern), Charlotte Covington (Soccer/Sewanee), Deanna Confessore (Golf/Palm Beach Atlantic), Divya Sharma (Tennis/Washington University, St. Louis), Mikus Ming (Golf/Tennessee State) and Aidan McCloskey (Golf/High Point).
Comments