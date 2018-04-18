Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head girls' lacrosse rolls in playoff opener

Hilton Head Island girls’ lacrosse opened the playoffs with a 17-3 win over May River on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Seahawks will host St. James, 16-1 winners over Waccamaw, on Tuesday in the second round. Lauren Reed scored four goals, had three assists and four ground balls. Carly Wilson, Anna Evans and Lily Joy Tothero each added three goals.
Other goal scorers were Trinity Feltner, Katie Bennett and Lily Neiderer. Sophie Spahr had four saves.
Oceanside Collegiate 11, Bluffton 7
The Bobcats lost in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
BOYS LACROSSE
Oceanside Collegiate 18, Hilton Head Island 7
The Seahawks’ season ended in first round of 4A playoffs.
BASEBALL
Hilton Head Christian 5, Colleton Prep 2
John Blackshire struck out 12 in six innings as Hilton Head Christian moved to 15-1 on the season.
Blackshire also had two RBI. John Burke had two hits and an RBI.
SOFTBALL
May River splits doubleheader
May River split a doubleheader with Wade Hampton on Tuesday. The Sharks won the opener, 12-0 but lost the second game, 5-4.
In the opener, Gabby Ximenez drove in four runs, and Olivia Turpin homered and drove in two runs. Kylee Gleason and Olivia Manley each had two RBI.
In the second game, Wade Hampton scored twice in the third and made it hold up against the Sharks. Kaylee DeLoach struck out 10 in five innings for the win.
Gabby Ximenez led the Sharks with three hits. Hayley Welsch had two RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
Frederica Academy 4, Hilton Head Prep 0
Jack Braun had nine saves in the loss for HHP.
May River 10, Battery Creek 1
The Sharks warmed up for their big match against Bluffton with an easy win over the Dolphins.
Mike Chappelear tied a school record with six goals, and Joel Fleek had three assists.
May River faces Bluffton on Friday. The Sharks won, 1-0, earlier this year.
GIRLS SOCCER
Frederica Academy 4, Hilton Head Prep 1
Bailey Sullivan had Prep's lone goal and Caitlin Heidel made 15 saves.
BOYS TENNIS
Porter-Gaud 5, Hilton Head Prep 1
Singles: Marcus Ferreira (HHP) def. Brant Fehho, 6-4, 1-6, 3-10; Manning Snyder (PG) def.
Robert Hagan, 6-3 7-6; Alexander DesFranc (PG) def. Justin Perez, 6-3, 6-1; Lucas Acavedo (PG) def. Evan Hryckiewicz, 7-6 (withdraw); Andrew Havvin (PG) def. Nick Lali, 6-1, 6-0; Harris Stripling (PG) def. Thor Pullon, 6-0, 6-0
Beaufort 6, Cane Bay 0
Singles: Thomas Gnann (B) def. Don Keyes, 6-2, 6-2; Meritt Patterson (B) def. Ben Hill, 6-2, 6-2; Chris Hoogenboom (B) def. Carlton Hinkle, 6-2, 6-1; Ian Hogenboom (B) def. Larry Lytchfield, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6); Bodie Daniel (B) def. Robert Cummins, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Mitchell Dixon/Walker Perryman (B) def. Kinsey/Hinkle, 6-0, 6-3.
May River 6, St. Andrew’s 2
Singles: Jack Wylly (SA) def. Liam Beckler (MR) 6-0, 6-0; Caldwell Tarleton (MR) def. Sam Cooper (SA) 6-3, 6-1; Samuel Rolland (SA) def. Dominic Rodriguez (MR) 6-3, 6-4; J.P. White (MR) def. Cage Lee (SA) 6-2, 6-0; Eden Mastriani-Levi (MR) def Dylan Devey (SA) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Kyle Polites and Hani’el Mastriani-Levi (MR) def. Ben Hurford and Andrew Longwater (SA) 6-0, 6-0
