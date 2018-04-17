Lowcountry roundup: May River baseball rallies past Wade Hampton

May River rallied from a three-run deficit to beat Wade Hampton for the 5-4 win Monday in high school baseball action.
With the win, the Sharks improved to 16-3 on the season.
May River trailed 3-0 after the first but scored two runs each in the fourth and fifth inning for the victory.
Kamryn Gleason led May River with three hits and Jeffrey Hodge had two. Jack Heagan and Cooper George each had an RBI.
Josh Patterson struck out nine over five innings for the win. George picked up the save.
Hilton Head Christian 18, First Presbyterian 5
John Burke, Dargan Cherry and Michael Graupner each had three hits as HHCA improved to 14-1 on the season.
Burke and Graupner each had two RBI. JD Monts added two hits and two RBI.
Reese Malon pitched five innings to pick up the win.
SOFTBALL
Battery Creek 15, Bluffton 0 (3)
Emily Crosby and Kelsey Hill each homered as Battery Creek defeated Bluffton in high school softball action.
Crosby finished with four RBI, while Hill and Michaux Gee each drove in two runs. The Dolphins had 11 hits.
Alexis Ortiz struck out seven in the win.
BOYS SOCCER
Hilton Head Christian 4, John Paul II 0
Hilton Head Christian scored four goals in the second half for the victory.
GIRLS SOCCER
John Paul II 1, Hilton Head Christian 0
Brianna Riley’s goal at the 15-minute mark was the difference in the Warriors’ victory.
Abby Quinty picked up the win in goal.
BOYS TENNIS
Hilton Head Island 6, Colleton County 0
Singles: Matt Oliver won 6-0, 6-1; Cooper Steinour won 6-1, 6-2; Alex Ruckno won 6-2, 6-2; Alex Ittenbach won 6-2, 6-1; Sane Mason won 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Mario Magnan/Nate Anderson won 6-0, 6-0
Beaufort 4, James Island 2
Singles: Brendan Healey (JI) def. Griffin Stone, 6-1, 6-2; Mitchell Russell (B) def.
Josh Evans, 1-6, 6-3, 10-2; Neo James (JI) def. Thomas Gnann, 6-3, 6-1; Jaco Niemand (B) def.
Riley Keiser, 6-2, 7-5; Meritt Patterson (B) def. Nick Keiser, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5). Doubles: Chris Hoogenboom/ Ian Hoogenboom (B) def. Conner Sneed/ Michah Muckenfuss, 6-0, 6-1.
