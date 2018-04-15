Hilton Head's Gilman wins at Bojangles' Classic

Hilton Head Island’s Sam Gilman took first place at the Bojangles’ Track Classic on Saturday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.
Gilman finished with a 9:09.71 to win the 3,200 at the Classic, which features some of the top runners in the Southeast. It is Gilman’s second straight win at the Classic. He won the 1,600 in last year’s event.
Gilman’s time is the best in the state for the event this year. He held the previous mark (9:11.05) at the Pepsi Relays in March. He was named the Distance MVP for the event.
Hilton Head’s Ryan Moosbruger finished seventh with a time of 9:26.87. Gilman and Moosbruger were part of the Seahawks’ 4x800 relay team, which finished second Friday night on the first day of the meet.
As a team, the Hilton Head boys finished fourth.
Other top Lowcountry finishers from the Classic include Hilton Head’s Josh Williams (3rd, 1,600), Beaufort’s Reggie Jones Jr. (5th, 400 hurdles) and Isaiah Parker (7th, shot put).
On the girls’ side, Hilton Head’s Tori Herman was fourth in the 800, HHI’s Isabel Muehlman fifth in 1,600, May River’s Cathryn Roberts fifth in pole vault and MR’s Maya Williams sixth in the shot put. Hilton Head’s 4x800 relay team was seventh.
Bojangles Classic Winners
GIRLS
100: Haley Bishop, Nation Ford, 11:83; 200: Zariere Dumas, Hillcrest, 24:37; 400: Angel Frank, Summerville, 56;33; 800: Anna Marian Block, Athens Academy, 2:11.97; 1,600: Sarah LaTour, Cuthbertson, 5:07.12; 3,200: Ava Dobson, St. Joseph’s, 10:41.95; 100 hurdles: Sierra Fletcher, Southeast Raleigh, 13.91; 400 hurdles: Arianna Rivera, Providence, 1:02.10; 4x100 relay: Nation Ford, 47.17; 4x400 relay: Providence, 3:56.88; 4x800 relay: South Forsyth, 9:26.56; Triple jump: Auyana Carson, Woodland, 40-03; High jump: Morgan Smalls, Panther Creek, 5-10.50; Pole vault: Lindsay Absher, 12-10; Shot put: Veronica Fraley, Wakefield, 46-00; Discus: Veronica Fraley, Wakefield, 155-10; Long jump: Olivia Hee, Providence, 18-00.
BOYS
100: Jacory Patterson, Dreher, 10:40; 200: Jacory Patterson, Dreher, 20.79; 400: Trey Johnson, Wakefield, 47.26; 800: Ian Delgado, Green Hope, 1:53.53; 1,600: Brent Bailey, Ocean Lakes, 4:18.48; 3,200: Sam Gillman, Hilton Head, 9.09.71; 110 hurdles: Quavian White, Greer, 14:03; 400 hurdles: Emmanuel Waller, Glass EC, 52:29; 4x100 relay: Westwood, 40.96; 4x400 relay: Fayette County, 3:14; 4x800 relay: Weddington, 7:49.52; Triple jump: Keyshawn King, Liberty, 51:04-25; High jump: Idris Bernard, Mallard Creek, 6-10.00; Pole vault: Spencer Evans, Lake Norman, 16-00.00; Shot put: Joshua Sobota, Bearden, 65-11; Discus: Joshua Sobota, Bearden, 181-00.
BOYS SOCCER
May River 5, Academic Magnet 3
Michael Chappelear scored three goals in the Sharks’ victory Saturday afternoon.
The matched was tied at 3 at halftime before May River scored twice in the second half. Sophomores James Lucas and Joel Fleek had goals for the Sharks. Fleek also had two assists.
Anthony Rodriguez stopped six shots in goal.
