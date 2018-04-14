Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head boys relay takes second at Bojangles’ Classic

The Hilton Head Island boys 4x800 relay team finished second Friday on the opening day of the Bojangles’ Track and Field Classic at Spring Valley High School.
The Seahawks finished with a time of 7:53, four seconds behind the winning team from Weddington (NC). The Classic features some of the top track and field athletes from across the country and will continue Saturday.
The HHI girls 4x800 relay team finished seventh with a time of 9:53.27.
BASEBALL
John Paul II 5, Dorchester Academy 0
Tom Kender needed only 73 pitches in his three-hit shutout to hand Dorchester its first loss of the season.
The JPII offense was led by sophomore Josh Horton’s three hits and two RBI. Jack Jolley and Kender chipped in with two hits each.
BOYS SOCCER
John Paul II loses in penalty kicks
Palmetto Christian outscored John Paul II 5-4 in penalty kicks for the 2-1 win on Friday in boys’ high school soccer.
Nic Richardson gave JP II a 1-0 lead in the second half but Palmetto Christian tied it up late to force overtime. Scoring in penalty kicks for the Warriors were Elijah Moreno, Eric Sandoval, Noah Brock, and Ben Richardson.
Beaufort Academy 7, Holy Trinity 0
Thomas Holladay and Ben Trask both scored twice as Beaufort Academy improved to 9-0 on the year Thursday.
Will Warren, Charlie Weeden, and Dawson Coleman also scored. David Mathai recorded his fifth shutout in nine games in goal.
