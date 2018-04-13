SCHSL state lacrosse playoff schedule

Lacrosse State Playoff Schedule
BOYS
Class 5A
April 17
James Island at Dorman
River Bluff at Blythewood
Riverside at Fort Mill
Clover at Wando
JL Mann at Mauldin
Spartanburg at Lexington
Nation Ford at Byrnes
Socastee at Dutch Fork
Class 4A Boys
April 17
A.C. Flora first-round bye
Eastside at Chapin
Christ Church at Greenville (April 19)
Myrtle Beach at Bishop England
Oceanside Collegiate at Hilton Head Island
Waccamaw at St. James
May River at Academic Magnet
GIRLS
Class 5A
April 17
Woodmont at JLMann
Blythewood at Carolina Forest
Byrnes at Riverside
Spring Valley at Wando
Dutch Fork at Fort Mill
Hillcrest at Dorman
Clover at Socastee
Boiling Springs at Spartanburg
Class 4A Girls
April 17
Chapin first-round bye
A.C. Flora at Greenville
St. Joseph’s at Eastside
Christ Church first-round bye
Myrtle Beach at Bishop England
Oceanside Collegiate at Bluffton
Waccamaw at St. James
May River at Hilton Head Island
Comments