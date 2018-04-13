Lowcountry roundup: Johnson notches first no-hitter for John Paul II

John Paul II pitcher Ray Johnson threw the first no-hitter in school history as the Warriors defeated Colleton Prep, 3-0, on Thursday in high school baseball action.
Johnson didn’t allow a ball to leave the infield in the no-hitter. Hayden Jennings homered to lead the offense. Tom Kender and Jack Jolley added two hits each.
Hilton Head Island 10, Colleton County 7
The Seahawks scored six runs in the second inning and belted 15 hits in the win over Colleton County.
Cody Wan, Jeff Hays and Matt MeBane each had three hits. Wan drove in three runs and Hays had two RBI. Jake Roberts and JJ Mlodzinski added two hits and two RBI.
Hays went the distance to pick up the win. He allowed just one earned run, gave up 10 hits and struck out nine.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hilton Head Island 16, Pinewood Prep 7
The Seahawks closed out the regular season with a win over Pinewood.
Lauren Reed led the way with four goals and five ground balls. Katie Bennett added three goals and Ashtin Soulie and Anna Evans each scored twice.
GIRLS SOCCER
Holy Trinity 2, Beaufort Academy 1
Ally Raschella scored and Amelia Huebel stopped seven shots in the loss for BA.
Comments