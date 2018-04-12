Lowcountry roundup: Eldridge’s sacrifice fly helps Bluffton past Hilton Head

Hunter Eldridge’s sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth helped Bluffton to a 2-1 win over Hilton Head on Wednesday in high school baseball action.
Eldridge finished with two hits and drove in both of the Bobcats’ runs. Sean Sutay also had two hits for Bluffton. Mason Peeples allowed a run on seven hits while striking out five in six innings for the win. Griffin Yeager pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
Jeff Hays led Hilton Head with two hits, and Matt MeBane was 1-for-2 with an RBI. MeBane’s RBI put the Seahawks up 1-0 in the first inning. JR Richardson took the loss, giving up an earned run on seven hits in the complete-game effort.
May River 7, Wade Hampton 2
Jeffrey Hodge drove in two runs and Josh Patterson and Cooper George each had two hits in the win for the Sharks.
Patterson picked up the win in relief and George got the save.
GIRLS SOCCER
John Paul II 10, Charleston Collegiate 1
Katie Leigh Floyd scored five goals in helping the Warriors to their fifth region win.
McKenna Byrne and Yndia Kessinger both scored off of corner kicks. Brianna Riley, Alondra Hurtado, and Abby Quinty all added goals. Abby Quinty and Gianna Torinese split time in goal for the Warriors.
