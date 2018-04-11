Lowcountry roundup: Graham tosses shutout for Beaufort baseball

Ethan Graham struck out four and tossed a five-hit shutout in Beaufort’s 1-0 win over Woodland on Tuesday in high school baseball action.
Jacob Anderson, Paul Winland and Wade Olivarri all had a hit apiece for the Eagles.
BOYS SOCCER
Beaufort Academy 4, Presbyterian Christian 1
Charlie Weeden had two goals as Beaufort Academy moved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in SCISA Region 2-A.
Will Warren and Jaxon Spratling each added a goal for Beaufort Academy. David Mathai had three saves in goal.
BA improves to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in SCISA A Region II.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hilton Head Prep 4, St. Andrew’s 0
Ryan Dailey had a hat trick in the win for Hilton Head Prep.
Ella Clark added a goal and an assist. Dailey and Erika Moradel each had an assist. Caitlin Heidel stopped 25 shots for her eighth shutout of the year.
Hilton Head Prep is 8-3-1 overall and 4-0 in region play.
Holy Trinity 11, Patrick Henry 1
Mills Langehans scored four goals and Allie Stacks added two in Trinity’s victory.
Other Holy Trinity goal scorers were Megan Shearon, Abby Carte, Payton Howard, Grace Glover and Hannah Reedy. Mary Clanton Bozard had six saves in goal including a spectacular diving save on a penalty kick.
Holy Trinity is now 4-1 in the conference with an overall record of 7-2. They travel to Beaufort Academy on Thursday.
Comments