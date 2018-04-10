Lowcountry roundup: Beaufort Academy girls soccer defeats Charleston Collegiate

Ally Raschella scored three goals and Maeve Kalady had one as Beaufort Academy defeated Charleston Collegiate, 4-1, on Monday in girls’ soccer action.
Amelia Huebel had four saves for Beaufort Academy.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hilton Head Island defeats Bluffton
The Seahawks outscored Bluffton 10-3 in the second half for a 13-6 win Friday in girls’ lacrosse.
Lauren Reed led Hilton Head with four goals and two assists. Junior Lexie Locker had three goals while Anne Evans and Katie Bennett netted two goals of their own. Also scoring for the Seahawks were Lara Martel and Carley Wilson.
BOYS LACROSSE
Seahawk boys split weekend matches
Hilton Head Island boys’ lacrosse team defeated Eastside, 13-7, and lost ot Bishop England, 13-12 on Saturday.
Against Bishop England, the Seahawks were led by Whit Molloy, who finished with seven goals. Also tallying points for Hilton Head were Jake Rader (two goals), Will Frith (three goals, assist), Chaz Renaud (assist), and Max Boyer (three assists). Defensively, the Seahawks were led by Colin Courtney (10 ground balls) and Jordan Singleton (five ground balls).
Senior Chris Valentino finished the game with 11 saves.
