Lowcountry roundup: Beaufort girls win Track Classic

The Beaufort girls finished first and the boys came in second at the Beaufort Track Classic on Saturday.
The Eagle girls finished with a team score of 89 points. Keyasha Brown won the 100 hurdles and the Eagles had second-place finishes from 4x100 relay team, Makayla Johnson (100 hurdles) and Reyonce Black (100).
May River girls tied for second. The Sharks’ Elexis Ramsey won the high jump and Cathryn Roberts the pole vault. Hilton Head Island was fourth. The Seahawks’ Tori Herman won the 1,600 and the 4x400 relay also finished first.
On the boys’ side, Beaufort finished with 71 ½ points. Westwood won the meet with 90 points. Beaufort’s Reggie Jones Jr. won the 110 hurdles, Dexter Ratliff captured the discus and Isaiah Parker won the shot put.
Hilton Head was fourth. The Seahawks finished first with 4x800 relay and Joshua Williams won the 1,600. Battery Creek’s Jordan Wilson-Smalls won the high jump.
Beaufort Track Classic Results
Boys Team Scores: Westwood 90, Beaufort 71.5; South Effingham 40.5; Hilton Head 36; West Ashley 31; May River 17; Battery Creek 16. Keenan 15; Whale Branch 11; Cane Bay 8; Bluffton 7, Allendale-Fairfax 5.
Girls Team Scores: Beaufort 89; Westwood 57; May River 57; Hilton Head 34; Battery Creek 33; West Ashley 16; Bluffton 15; South Effingham; Cane Bay 11; Keenan 8; Whale Branch; Allendale-Fairfax 3; John Paul II 1
BASEBALL
John Paul II sweeps First Presbyterian
John Paul II won two games from First Presbyterian on Saturday, 4-3, 7-1.
In the opener, Jack Jolley had two hits including the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh. Tommy Kender picked up the win.
In the second game, Jolley had two hits and scored twice. Brad Tigges drove in two runs and scored twice. Adrian Skipper struck out eight and allowed five hits to pick up the win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hilton Head Island 1, Dacula (Ga.) 0
Abbie Lainhart’s goal was the difference as Hilton Head girls defeated Dacula on Saturday in high school soccer action.
Bethany Neville had the assist on the goal, and Jamie Javine stopped seven shots in the win.
