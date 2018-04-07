Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head girls blank Dacula

Abbie Lainhart’s goal was the difference as Hilton Head girls defeated Dacula (Ga.), 1-0, on Saturday in high school soccer action.
Bethany Neville had the assist on the goal, and Jamie Javine stopped seven shots in the win.
Bluffton 3, Beaufort 1
Sha’Nya Stephens scored twice and Adeline Rios added one for Bluffton on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Bluffton 8, Beaufort 0
Five different players scored goals in the Bobcats’ victory Friday night.
Miguel Gallegos led the way with four goals and an assist. Hernan Gomez, Gabe Guadano, Austin Horseman and Alexis Jimenez each added goals for Bluffton.
May River 8, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0
A.J. Kestler and Donovan Ling scored two goals and Chris Pineda had three assists for May River. Alan Gonzalez, Conner Golden, Joel Fleek and Chris Hernandez each scored once for the Sharks.
