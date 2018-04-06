Lowcountry roundup: Gooding’s homer gives Beaufort softball walkoff victory

Shaley Gooding’s solo homer in the bottom of the seventh gave Beaufort a 13-12 win over May River on Thursday in high school softball ation.
May River trailed 11-10 going into the top of the seventh to take a 12-11 lead before Beaufort’s comeback.
Essence Champion homered and drove in three runs and Madison Sanchez had three RBI. Kidron Marton added two RBI for Beaufort.
Olivia Turpin had five hits, including a homer and drove in five runs for May River. Kylee Gleason added four hits and Haley Welsch had three.
BASEBALL
Bluffton 4, Chapman 3
The Bobcats finished the Seahawk Invitational with their third straight victory.
Cody Eldridge had two hits including the game-winning RBI single. Sean Sutay also had two hits for Bluffton.
Griffin Yeager pitched the final 3 1/3 innings in relief for the win.
Hilton Head Island 11, Chapman 1
Matt Mebane homered and drove in three runs and Cole DeMarzo had four RBI in Hilton Head’s win at the Seahawk Invitational.
Alex Morse added three hits and JJ Mlodzinski was 2-for-2 with two RBI.
Hilton Head Island 5, Westwood 3
Hilton Head scored four runs in the sixth inning for a win at Seahawk Invitational.
Cody Wan was 1-for-2 with two RBI and Jeff Hays was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Jacob Hussong allowed four hits, struck out six in five innings for the win.
Hilton Head Christian 5, St. Andrew’s 2
Hilton Head Christian used a four-run second inning to defeat St. Andrew’s on Thursday.
Dan Harrington and Dargan Cherry each had RBI for HHCA. John Blackshire struck out nine in six innings for the win. John Burke struck out the side in the seventh for the save.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hilton Head Island 3, Grayson (Ga.) 0
The Seahawks scored all three goals in the second half for the win.
Carson Schoppe, Bailey Headlee and Hannah Stanhope each had goals for Hilton Head. Jamie Lavine stopped five shots in goal. Hilton Head hosts Dacula (Ga.) on Saturday at 10 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
May River 2, Hilton Head Christian 0
The Sharks scored twice in the second half for the victory Thursday.
Chris Pineda and Mikey Chappelear each had goals for May River.
