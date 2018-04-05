Lowcountry roundup: May River, Bluffton baseball pick up victories

BASEBALL
Bluffton 4, Westwood 3
The Bobcats scored all of their runs in the fifth for the victory at the Seahawk Invitational.
Hunter Eldridge, Griffin Yeager and Noah Simonsen each had RBI for Bluffton. Sean Sutay struck out 11 in the win.
Never miss a local story.
George Washington 4, Hilton Head Island 3
Hilton Head Island dropped a close contest at the Seahawk Invitational.
Matt Mebane was 2-for-3 and Colin Gross had two RBI for the Seahawks.
May River 15, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0
Jacob Ryan and Kamryn Gleason each had homers for the Sharks, who scored 10 runs in the second inning.
Nick Bass and Elijah Peter combined for a no-hitter
BOYS LACROSSE
Hilton Head Island 10, May River 6
Sophomore Whit Molloy led the offense with three goals, while freshman Chaz Renaud added one goal and two assists for the Seahawks.
Freshman Owen Allain tallied his first two career goals at the varsity level. Also scoring for Hilton Head was Jordan Singleton, Colin Courtney, Jake Rader and Kyle Kirkpatrick.
Defensively, Colin Courtney led the team with 16 groundballs and eight takeaways. Chris Valentino tallied twelve saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Porter-Gaud 11, Bluffton 6
Letia Reed scored four goals and Nagisa Reed added two for Bluffton.
May River 12, Beaufort 7
Aubrey Gaglia and Yael Echeverria scored three goals each and Courtney Alewine had two goals. Mary-Miller Kaelin also scored twice.
Hannah Peltz stopped 15 shots for May River.
BOYS TENNIS
Cathedral Prep 5, Hilton Head Island 1
The Seahawks’ doubles team of Mario Magnan/Nate Anderson had the lone win in the loss.
Singles: Matt Oliver lost, 7-5, 4-6 (4-10); Davis Phillips lost 6-1, 6-1; Alex Ruckno lost 6-2, 6-2; Alex Ittenbach lost 6-3, 6-1; Shane Mason lost, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Mario Magnan/Nate Anderson won 1-6, 7-5 (10-8)
SOFTBALL
May River sweeps Ridgeland-Hardeeville
The Sharks swept Ridgeland-Hardeeville with a pair of 15-0 victories.
May River didn’t allow a hit in either game. In the opener, Hannah Manley and Kylee Gleason each had two hits and two RBI. Gabby Ximnez pitched two innings for the win.
In game two, Madi Black had two hits and Maddie Armstead had two hits and two RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
Hilton Head Christian 3, Calvary Day 0
Evan Berkner had two goals and Carson Webster added one for HHCA.
Comments