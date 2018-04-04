Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head Island, Beaufort tennis teams pick up wins

GIRLS TENNIS
Beaufort 5, May River 1
Beaufort dropped only one singles match on its way to improving to 10-4 on the season.
Singles: Liam Beckler (MR) def. Griffin Stone, 6-2, 6-1; Mitchell Russell (B) def. Caldwell Tarleton, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4; Thomas Gnann (B) def. Dominic Rodriguez, 6-2, 6-4; Jacov Niemand (B) def. JP White, 6-0, 6-0; Meritt Peterson (B) def. Edon Mastrina Levi, 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: Chris Hoogenboom/Diego Lindano (B) def. Kyle Dolies/Haniel Matrini Levi, 6-1, 6-1
Hilton Head Island 4, Hilton Head Christian 2
Hilton Head Island rallied after dropping its first two singles matches to defeat Hilton Head Christian for the second straight day.
Singles: Alex Likins (HHCA) def. Cooper Steinour 6-0, 6-2; Brent Geist (HHCA) def. Alex Ruckno 2-6, 6-1, 10-6; Alex Ittenbach (HHH) def. Dylan Sampson 6-0, 6-3; Moses Grant (HHH) def. Olivia-Rose Besecker 6-2, 6-3; Shane Mason (HHH) def. Walker Mikkelson 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Mario Magnan/Nate Anderson (HHH) def. Chandler Edmonds/Justin Heller 6-3, 6-0
BASEBALL
Hilton Head Christian 4, Hilton Head Prep 1
Hilton Head Christian scored three runs in the third on its way to defeating Hilton Head Prep.
Dargan Cherry had three hits and an RBI, and JD Monts had two hits and an RBI. Michael Graupner also had an RBI.
Reese Malon got the win.
Bluffton 8, Ronald Reagan (NC) 4
Griffin Yeager had two hits and RBI as the Bobcats picked up a win at the Seahawk Invitational Tournament.
Mason Peeples picked the win and also had an RBI in the Bobcats’ four-run first inning.
West Ashley 16, Beaufort 1
The Eagles lost at the HIT tournament in Charleston.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hilton Head Prep 0, St. Andrew’s 0 (HHP wins in PKs)
Hilton Head Prep picked up a key region victory in penalty kicks over St. Andrew’s.
The score was scoreless after regulation and double overtime. After the first five penalty kicks, the score was tied 4-4. It wasn’t until the eighth kick in sudden death shooter to decide the game. Hilton Head Prep's penalty kick scorers were Bailey Sullivan, Olivia Light, Ella Clark, Caitlin Heidel, Ryan Dailey, Katelyn Adkins, and Kelsey O'Connor.
Caitlin Heidel posted the regulation shutout in goal, her eighth of the season.
Bluffton 4, Battery Creek 0
Sha’Nya Stephens scored two goals, while Jessica Jimenez and Jill Lauver each had one.
BOYS SOCCER
May River 6, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 1
Mike Chappelear and Nick Lewis each scored twice in the win for the Sharks.
Donovan Ling and Chris Pineda also scored. Lewis had an assist. All of May River’s goals came in the second half.
R-H played the match, two days after the death of Angel Isita-Jimenez, who was struck and killed riding his bicyle Sunday.
The two teams play again Friday at May River and the Sharks posted on their Twitter page they will be taking donations for the Isita-Jimenez to help with funeral costs.
Battery Creek competing at Nike Palmetto Cup
The Battery Creek boys’ soccer team went 1-1 on the first day of the Nike Palmetto Cup in Columbia.
The Dolphins lost to Indian River, 1-0, before defeating Swansea, 6-3.
