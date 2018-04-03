Lowcountry roundup: Local teams lose Seahawk Invitational openers

Hilton Head Island and Bluffton dropped their opening games in the Seahawk Invitational on Monday.
Richmond County (NC) defeated Hilton Island 4-2 while Lexington Catholic (Ky.) defeated Bluffton, 7-2.
Matt Mebane hit a solo homer and Dan Seelbach had an RBI singles for the Seahawks.
Jonathan Lee hit a two-homer to give Richmond County a 2-0 lead in the third. Jake Ransom added an RBI single later in the inning to make it 3-0. Hunter Garris got the win and Drew Grant got the save.
Never miss a local story.
In Bluffton’s loss, both of Bluffton’s runs came in the seventh inning. Hunter Eldridge and Griffin Yeager scored the runs for the Bobcats.
The tournament continues today and runs through Thursday.
May River 15, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0
The Sharks belted 10 hits and Josh Patterson and Mitch Ledbetter combined on a run-ruled no-hitter.
May River scored seven runs in the second. Patterson, Tater Goodson Jeffrey Hodge and Jacj Hegan all had doubles.
May River 17, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0 (3)
Kylee Gleason homered and had two RBI in the Sharks’ victory. Madi Black and Hannah Manley each drove in two runs.
Giovana Rodriguez got the win.
Hilton Head Island 5, Hilton Head Prep 1
The Seahawks moved to 10-1 with the victory.
Singles: Marcus Ferreira (HHP) def. Matt Oliver 6-1, 6-1; Davis Phillips (HHI) def. Justin Perez, 6-1, 6-3; Cooper Steinour (HHI) def. Evan Hryckiewicz, 7-6, 6-2; Alex Ruckno (HHI) def. Nick Lalli, 6-4,3-6, 10-7; Alex Itenbach (HHI) def. Thor Pullon (Prep) 3-6, 6-1, 11-9. Doubles: Mario Magnan/Nate Anderson def. Max Marco Jack Barney (Prep) 6-2, 6-0
Comments