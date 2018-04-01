Lowcountry roundup: Beaufort’s Jones earns MVP honors at Cane Bay Invitational

Beaufort’s Reggie Jones won MVP honors in helping the Eagles to a third-place finish at the Cane Bay Invitational on Saturday.
Beaufort finished with 86 points. Wando won the meet while Summerville was second.
Jones won the 110 and 400 hurdles, was second in the pole vault and was on the second-place 4x400 relay team.
Desmond Gilliard was first in the triple jump with a leap of 44-4 and Kenneth Williams (6-2) won the high jump. Isaiah Parker was third in the shot put.
SOFTBALL
Sharks compete in Triple Crown Invitational
May River softball team went 3-2 in the Triple Crown Invitational this weekend in Aiken.
The Sharks defeated Mid-Carolina, 9-4, on Friday then beat Fox Creek, 10-0 and previously unbeaten White Knoll, 3-0, in the first two games Saturday. May River finished the tournament with losses to Chapin, 12-4 and Palmetto, 5-3.
FRIDAY
BOYS SOCCER
May River 8, Wade Hampton 7
Joel Fleek scored three goals as the Sharks improved to 13-1 on the season.
Conner Golden and Mike Chappelear each scored twice and Chris Pineda added a goal. Tony Rodriguez stopped five shots for May River.
BASEBALL
Bluffton 7, Wade Hampton 6
The Bobcats rallied from five runs down to sweep the three-game series from the Devils.
Griffin Yeager homered and drove in three runs, Jordan Kennedy was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Sean Sutay added an RBI and also picked up the win in relief.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wando 16, Hilton Head Island 7
Carley Wilson, Lauren Reed and Katie Bennett each scored twice in the loss to powerhouse Wando.
Lara Martel also scored for Hilton Head Island. The Seahawks will finish their regular season against rival Bluffton on Monday.
