Lowcountry roundup: May River lacrosse wins ninth straight

May River boys lacrosse extended its winning streak to nine games with a 19-5 win over Richmond Hill on Thursday.
Luke Boan led May River with four goals. Jon Boan, Hudson Kramer and Braydon Sokolowski each had three goals.
GIRLS SOCCER
Holy Trinity 9, Palmetto Christian 1
Mills Langehans scored five goals, Megan Shearon three and Abby Carte scored one goal. Grace Glover had five saves in goal.
Colleton County 2, Beaufort 1
Hilton Head Prep 10, Patrick Henry 0
Charlotte Covington scored five goals and Ella Clark had three assists in the win earlier this week.
Clark also had a goal along with Shalina Parker, Kelsey O'Connor, Holland Traver, and Bailey Sullivan. Kaitlyn Adkins and Ashlyn Parsick also had two assists.
Caitlin Heidel and Bailey Sullivan posted the shutout in goal.
BOYS TENNIS
May River 6, Battery Creek 0
May River captured the region title with a win over Battery Creek.
Singles: Liam Beckler (MR) def. P. Hogrer 6-1, 6-0; J.P. White (MR) def. A Singleton 6-2, 6-0; Chalie Griswold (MR) def. T. Ahmed 6-1, 6-1; Will Shropshire (MR) def. L. Fallin 6-0, 6-0; May River won No. 5 singles and doubles by forfeit.
Hilton Head Island 6, Berkeley 0
The Seahawks didn’t drop a set in the win over Berkeley.
Singles: Matt Oliver def. James Giannelli 6-3, 6-3; Cooper Steinour def. Joshua Giannelli, 6-1, 6-0; Alex Ruckno def. Braydon Dorn 6-0, 6-0; Alex Ittenbach def. Sydney Clark 6-0, 6-0; Justin Williams def. Corey Moranx 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Mario Magnan/Nate Anderson def. Hugh Huxford/Stephen Jones 6-1, 6-4
BASEBALL
Beaufort 12, Berkeley 5
Ethan Graham had three hits and three RBI in the Eagles’ win over the Stags.
Paul Winland picked up the win, allowing five hits, striking out four in five innings. Jacob Anderson, Wade Olivarri and Brendan Bowersox each had two hits for Beaufort.
BOYS GOLF
Beaufort edges Hilton Head Island
Beaufort fired a team score of 155 to beat Hilton Head Island by strokes at a region match at Dataw Golf Course.
Berekely was third at 170, Cane Bay had a 190 and Colleton County with a 202.
