Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head Island tennis edges Valley High

Hilton Head Island boys’ tennis team moved to 8-1 on season with a 4-3 victory over Valley High on Wednesday.
Singles: Cooper Steinour won 6-1, 6-2; Alex Ruckno won 6-4, 4-6 (10-8); Alex Ittenbach won 6-1, 6-0; Moses Grant lost 6-2, 6-2; Shane Mason lost, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Mario Magnan/Nate Anderson, 4-6, 6-4 (7-10); Cooper Steinour/Alex Ruckno won 6-1, 6-4
Beaufort 4, Berkeley 2
Singles: James Gianneli (BER) def. Mitchell Russell, 6-1, 6-1; Joshua Gianneli (BER) def. Thomas Gnann, 6-0, 6-0; Merritt Patterson (BEA) def. Hugh Huxford, 6-0, 6-2; Jaco Niemand (BER) def. Stephan Jones, 6-1, 6-2; Chris Hoogenboom (BEA) def. Brandon Doen, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Ian Hoogenboom/Diego Linando (BEA) def. Brett Ellison/Austin Coxson, 6-2, 6-2.
BASEBALL
Hilton Head Christian 12, Thomas Heyward 3
The Eagles used an eight-run fourth inning in the win over the Rebels.
Michael Graupner and J.D. Monts each had three RBI and John Burke added two. Daniel Harrington and Dargan Cherry added two hits.
John Blackshire picked up the win, strking out 11 over six innings.
Zack Bond led THA with two hits.
BOYS SOCCER
John Paul II 8, Cathedral Academy 0
Elijah Moreno scored four goals as the Warriors evened their record at 4-4.
Gabe Orta-Carrillo, Nic Richardson, and Mark Knight added a goal apiece. Sebastian Laverde had two assists, while Ethan Prado, Orta-Carrillo, and Nic Richardson had one assist. Nyleem Wright and Jonathan Barragan split time in goal for the shutout.
SOFTBALL
Thomas Heyward 4, May River 2
The Rebels broke open a 1-1 tried with a run in the third and then added a run in the fifth and sixth inni.
Cheyenne Strong homered and drove in two runs for THA. Kylee Gleason had two hits to lead the Sharks.
Comments