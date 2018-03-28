Lowcountry roundup: May River boys’ soccer wins eighth straight

The May River boys’ soccer team won its eighth straight match with a 4-1 win over Battery Creek on Tuesday.
Joel Fleek had a pair of goals while Mike Chappelear and Nick Lewis also had goals for May River (12-1).
Beaufort Academy 5, Holy Trinity 0
Ben Trask had a hat trick and Dawson Coleman and Thomas Holladay had a goal each for the Eagles, who moved to 7-0 on the season.
Thomas Holladay had two assists. David Mathai made three saves and had his third consecutive shutout in goal.
Bluffton 4, Wade Hampton 3
Hernan Gomez scored twice and Evan Ventrice and Miguel Gallegos each had a goal in the Bobcats’ victory.
Hilton Head Island 1, Cane Bay 0 (OT)
Nick Cabrini scored the game’s only goal in overtime and Andrew Rico stopped 12 shots for the Seahawks.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hilton Head Island 5, Cane Bay 0
Carson Schoeppe scored twice and Bethany Neville added two assists in the Seahawks’ victory. Christina Good, Ana Moreno and Kristen Fielding each added a goal and Jamie Lavine picked up the shutout in goal.
May River 5, Battery Creek 0
Alyssa Kushner had two goals and Bri Larsen, Dakoda Orlando and Kayle Stevenson all scored one for the Sharks.
Bluffton 2, Wade Hampton 0
Jessica Jimenez and Adeline Rios scored goals in the shutout victory.
Holy Trinity 4, Beaufort Academy 2
Ally Raschella and Maeve Kalady each scored in the loss for BA.
Amelia Huebel had seven saves.
BASEBALL
Beaufort 3, Colleton County 0 (9)
Wriley Hill drove in two runs as Beaufort defeated Colleton County, 3-0, in nine innings Tuesday in high school baseball action.
Brendan Bowersox picked up the win, allowing one hit and striking out three in two innings of relief of starter Ethan Graham.
Drew Luckey and Paul Winland each had two hits and Jeffrey Smyth added a double.
BOYS GOLF
May River wins four-team match
Brandon McBride shot a 3-under 33 to help May River to a win over Hilton Head Island, Beaufort and Bluffton.
May River finished with a 153, one shot better than Hilton Head. Beaufort had a 162 and Bluffton 196.
The Sharks’ Drew Weary shot a 36 to finish second and Andrew Swanson had a 38.
BOYS TENNIS
Hilton Head Island 5, Beaufort 1
The Seahawks wrapped the region title with the win over the Eagles.
Singles: Matt Oliver (HH) def. Griffin Stone 6-0, 6-0; Davis Phillips (HH) def. Mitchell Russell 6-1, 6-2; Cooper Steinour (HH) def. Thomas Gnann 6-0, 6-1; Alex Ruckno (HH) def. Merritt Patterson 6-3, 6-4; Jaco Niemond (B) def. Moses Grant 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Alex Ittenbach and Mario Magnan (HH) def. Chris Hoogenboom and Diego Lindano 6-2, 7-5
Hilton Head Prep 5, May River 1
Singles: Justin Perez (HHP) def. Dominic Rodriguez, 6-1 6-1; Nick Lalli (HHP) def. JP White, 6-0, 6-1; Thor Pullon (HHP) def. Edon Mostriani-Levi, 6-3, 6-2; Max Marko (HHP) def. Kyle Polite, 6-4 6-3; Magnus Ferreira (HHP) def. Hansel Mostriani-Levi, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: Jack Barney/Liam Cole (HHP) lost 6-3, 1-6, 7-10
BOYS LACROSSE
May River 9, Bluffton 0
The Sharks completed the season sweep over the Bobcats.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hilton Head Island 13, Richmond Hill 6
The Seahawks jumped out to a 6-0 lead at halftime in their win Monday.
Emma Grace Walters had six assists for Hilton Head.
