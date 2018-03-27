Lowcountry roundup: Beaufort baseball rallies past May River

Wade Olivari had three hits as Beaufort rallied for a 7-5 win over May River on Monday in high school baseball action.
The Eagles scored five runs in the sixth inning for the win. Drew Lucky got the victory, striking out three and allowing two hits in three innings of relief.
Jeffrey Smyth had two hits and Cooper Woods, Luke Londono, Ethan Graham, Brendan Bowersox and Paul Winland added a hit apiece for Beaufort.
Andrew Perez and Josh Reedy had two hits to lead May River.
Hilton Head Christian 12, John Paul II 2 (5)
Hilton Head Christian scored 10 runs between the third and fifth innings on its way to a run-ruled victory.
Reese Malon led the way with three RBI while JD Monts and JP Peduzzi each had two. Michael Graupner and John Blackshire each had two hits and an RBI.
John Burke picked up the win for the Eagles.
Hayden Jennings and Mark Tigges drove in runs for the Warriors.
BOYS TENNIS
Beaufort 7, Bluffton 0
Beaufort improved to 8-3 with the win over the Bobcats.
Singles: Griffin Stone (BE) def. Noah Carlson, 6-3, 6-2; Mitchell Russell (BE) def. Matt Haupt, 6-0, 6-1; Thomas Gnann (BE) def. Noah Freeland, 6-0, 6-1; Merritt Patterson (BE) def. Ferran Lopez, 6-0, 6-0; Jaco Niemand (BE) def. Trevor Lopez, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Chris Hoogenboom/ Diego Lindano (B) wins, 6-0, 6-0; Bodie Daniel/ Ian Hoogenboom (BE) def. Haupt/Carlson, 8-0
GIRLS SOCCER
Hilton Head Island 3, Wheaton (Ill.) 0
Hannah Stanhope had two goals and Bailey Headlee had two assists for the Seahawks.
Abbie Lainhart added a goal in the game’s first minute. Jamie Lavine stopped four shots for the shutout.
