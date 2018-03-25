Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head Christian golf finishes fourth at Carolinas HS Invitational

AIKEN – Hilton Head Christian moved up one spot and finished fourth as the Carolinas High School Invitational wrapped up Sunday.
The Eagles finished with a score of 953. Cannon High School out of North Carolina finished first with an 886. Hilton Head Christian’s Daniel Azallion finished tied for eighth with a 225. Boiling Springs’ Trent Phillips (217) was the medalist by one shot over Cannon’s Lansdon Robbins.
Other HHCA top finishers were Evan Greenplate (T-32, 239) and Max Green (T-34, 240).
Carolinas High School Invitational
Team Scores: Cannon 886; Boiling Springs 926; Myrtle Beach 941; Hilton Head Christian 953; Gaffney 957; Dorman 959; Bishop England 963; Lexington 964; Hartsville 967; Fox Creek 967; St. Joseph’s 984; A.C. Flora 985; Wren 985; Palmetto 988; Woodruff 998; North Myrtle Beach 1,003; Waccamaw 1,008; Dutch Fork 1,022; River Bluff 1,029; James Island 1,046; Chapin 1,050; Pendleton 1,109
Top 10 Individuals: Trent Phillips (Boiling Springs) 217; Lansdon Robbins (Cannon) 218; Colin Trahan (Fox Creek) 219; Michael Sanders (Cannon) 219; Nathan Franks (Dorman) 220; Tanner Pilgrim (Wren) 222; Michael Childress (223); Daniel Azallion (HHCA) 225; Chad Carter (Fox Creek) 225; Narayan Mahan (Cannon) 226; Austin Scott (Bishop England) 226; Keegan Vaughn (MB) 226.
Hylton wins “Papa Ed” Caddie Classic
COLUMBIA – Hilton Head Island’ Savannah Hylton won the Girls’ 13-18 Division championship at the “Papa Ed” Caddie Classic on Sunday at The Members Club at Wildewood.
Hylton shot a 4-over par 76 but was 1 under on the back nine for the one shot victory in the South Carolina Junior Golf Association event. Eighty-two junior golfers from across the state of South Carolina competed for 36 caddie spots and 4 alternate positions for the Monday After the Masters Celebrity Pro-Am scheduled for April 9 at Barefoot Resort in Myrtle Beach.
