Lowcountry roundup: Bluffton’s Patterson shines at Carolinas Classic

Jermaine Patterson’s near record-breaking performance wasn’t enough for the South Carolina squad in Saturday’s 21st annual Carolinas Classic All-Star game.
The Bluffton senior scored 32 points in SC’s 123-108 loss to North Carolina at Hoggard High School in Wilmington, N.C. It was the first year the games were played in Wilmington.
Patterson’s 32 points led all scorers and were second most in the game’s history. The Queens commitment hit four 3-pointers in the game.
Appalachian State signee Adrian Delph and East Carolina signee Jayden Gardner each scored 26 points to lead the NC squad. Gardner won MVP honors as NC now leads the series 14-7.
In the girls’ game, SC Gatorade Player of Year and North Augusta senior Amari Young scored 14 points and was named MVP in the game. Hillcrest’s Quin Byrd also had 14 points for SC. Wilson’s D’Asia Gregg scored 13 points and had 12 rebounds.
GIRLS
South Carolina 76, North Carolina 70
SC: Quin Byrd 14, Cyntheria Sullivan 2, Madisen Smith 9, Jordan Strange 5, Alexis Tomlin 3, Amari Young 13, Skylar Blackstock 11, D’Asia Gregg 13, Madison Golden 6, Gabby Smith 1. NC: Ahlana Smith 10, Jada McMillian 12, Tayanna Jones 10, Trinity Jones 5, Areon Laurent 11, Jenson Edwards 2, Skylar Curran 7, Elissa Cunane 12.
BOYS
North Carolina 123, South Carolina 108
SC: Jermaine Patterson 32, Shelton Brown 5, Kevin Williamson 11, Robert Braswell 11, Bradley Childers 4, Alex Caldwell 8, Isaih Moore 10, Jimmy Nichols 11, Shaq Davis 12, Winston Hill 4. NC: Isaiah Bigelow 7, Kenny Dye 5, Dravon Mangum 16, Jarren McAllister 9, Andy Pack 8, Jamarius Burton 2, Hunter Tyson 14, Adrian Delph 26, Jayden Gardner 26, Caleb Mauldin 10
BASEBALL
John Paul II 9, Hilton Head Prep 8 (9)
Ray Johnson’s RBI single scored Jack Jolley to give the Warriors the win in extra innings.
Tom Kender picked up the win for John Paul II. Johnson had two RBI for the Warriors, who led 8-4 going into the seventh inning before the Dolphins tied it.
Josh Horton had three RBI for Hilton Head Prep.
TRACK & FIELD
Beaufort boys, May River girls shine at Martin Kline Invitational
The Beaufort boys’ track team finished with 198 points to win the Martin Kline Invite hosted by Whale Branch High School.
Desmond Gaillard placed first in triple jump with a leap of 44-10, finished first in the high jump with a jump of 6-0 and finished first in the long jump with a leap of 20-8
Reggie Jones Jr. won the 110 and 400 hurdles and was second in the 100 meters and ran on the 4x400 relay team, which came in second. Alex Macias won the pole vault with a jump of 11-0 feet.
Kenneth Williams finished second in the high jump, third the triple jump and fourth in the long jump. Corey Witter finished second in the discus and was part of the winning 4x100 relay team.
Marlon Belden finished third in 1,600 and 3,200. Dexter Ratliff was third in the shot put and Kegan Crowell third in the discus.
Hilton Head’s Max Baez won the 800, Zach Waters second in the 110 hurdles and Nate Brown was second in the 200.
May River took first in the in the 4x400 and 4x800 relay. Dion Lollis was second in the pole vault.
Whale Branch’s Richard Campbell was second in the 400 and Robert Alston came in second in the triple jump.
Battery Creek’s Elijah Dean was third in the 100. Markel Osborne John Deloach were second and third in the long jump.
On the girls’ side, May River turned in an impressive showing. Emma Peluso won the 800, Madison Lewellen 1,600 and Victoria Sosa the 3,200. Peluso was second in the 800. Other May River winners were Elexis Ramsey (high jump), and Cathryn Roberts (pole vault) and Maya Williams (discus). The Sharks won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Beaufort’s Reyonce Black won the 100, Beaufort’s Shannon Smith was second in the 3,200. The Eagles took the top three spots in the 100 hurdles with Keyasha Brown, Makayla Johnson and Layla Warren finishing first through third.
Beaufort’s Ariaughn Bobian won the long jump and Tiana Litman the shot put.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville’a Lenasia Singletary and Kera Robinson came in second and third in the 100. Singletary was third in the 200.
Bluffton’s Judaah Mitchell won the 400 and was second in the 200. Battery Creek’s Tiana Gray was second in the 400 hurdles and Charisse Cohen second in the long jump.
Hilton Head’s Kaitlyn Holland finished first in the triple jump and second in the pole vault. Whale Branch won the 4x100 relay.
BOYS SOCCER
Hilton Head Island 2, Berkeley 2 (HHI wins in penalty kicks)
The Seahawks defeated the Stags in a shootout Friday night.
Nick Kabiri and Geovanny Lopez each had goals for Hilton Head in regulation. Andrew Rico stopped 12 shots and two in overtime.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hoover 2, Hilton Head Island 0
The Seahawks suffered their first loss of the season Saturday.
Comments