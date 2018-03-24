Lowcountry roundup: May River boys edges Bluffton in matchup of top-ranked soccer programs

Joel Fleek scored seven minutes into the second half as No. 2 May River defeated No. 4 Bluffton, 1-0, on Friday in boys’ soccer action.
Conner Golden had the assist on Fleek’s goal. Tony Rodriguez stopped five shots to pick up the win in goal.
The game was heated between the two teams with several penalties and yellow cards. The two teams will meet again April 20.
Beaufort Academy 1, Palmetto Christian 0
Ben Trask scored the game-winner, and David Mathai recorded five saves as the Beaufort Academy moved to 6-0 on the season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hilton Head Prep 6, Tattnal County 0
Charlotte Covington scored four goals, had an assist and Ella Clark added a goal and two assists.
Ryan Dailey scored a goal and Caitlin Heidel posted her sixth straight shutout.
Bluffton 6, May River 1
Sha’Nya Stephens scored four times in leading the Bobcats past the Sharks.
Adeline Rios and Tahjma Singleton also scored for Bluffton.
BASEBALL
May River 16, Battery Creek 3
Jack Hegan and Jeffrey Hodge each drove in three runs as the Sharks swept the three-game series from the Dolphins.
Josh Reddy had two hits and two RBI, and Kamryn Gleason got the win for May River.
Hilton Head Island 5, Berkeley 3
Jeff Hays pitched a complete game and also had three hits at the plate in Hilton Head’s victory.
The Seahawks used a four-run fifth inning in the victory.
SOFTBALL
Battery Creek 11, May River 2
The Dolphins used a five-run fifth inning to defeat the Sharks.
Alexis Ortiz led Battery Creek with two homers and four RBI. Ortiz also picked up the win on the mound. Kelsey Hill had three RBI and Julianna Greer had two. Journeigh Doray added two hits.
Giovana Rodriguez led May River with two hits.
Beaufort 19, Stall 1 (4)
Lillian Summer homered and drove in three runs in the Eagles’ run-ruled victory.
Summer finished with three hits. Madison Sanchez and Emily Cook also had three hits. Kidron Martin and Bricen Riley collected two hits and drove in two runs.
Berkeley 17, Hilton Head Island 0
Madison Wyndham was 2-for-2 with three RBI as the Stags run-ruled the Seahawks.
Hilton Head Island had just one hit off Allysen Hewette, a single by Allison Ruhle.
BOYS GOLF
HHCA competing at Carolina High School Invitational
Hilton Head Christian is in sixth place after first day of Carolina High School Invitational in Aiken.
HHCA shot a 311 on the first day. Boiling Springs leads it at 286. Daniel Azallion led Hilton Head Christian with an even-par 70 and is tied for third overall.
Carolina High School Invitational
Team Scores: Boiling Springs 286; Cannon 289; Myrtle Beach 305; Lexington 307; St. Joseph’s 309; Hilton Head Christian 311; Fox Creek 312; A.C. Flora 313; Hartsville 314; Gaffney 314; Dorman 317; Woodruff 322; Bishop England 322; Wren 322; Palmetto 328; Aiken 331; Waccamaw 333; Dutch Fork 335; James Island 335; North Myrtle Beach 337; Chapin 339; River Bluff 341; South Aiken 349; Pendleton 359
BOYS TENNIS
Beaufort 4, Berkeley 2
The Eagles moved to 4-0 in region play with the win over the Stags.
Singles: James Ginanelle (Ber) def. Griffin Stone 6-1, 6-0; Joshua Gianelle (Ber) def. Mitchell Russell 6-1, 6-0; Merritt Patterson (Bea) def. Hugh Hyxforia 6-3, 6-0; Jaco Neimond (Bea) def. Stanton Jones 6-1, 6-0; Ian Hoogenboom (Bea) def. Brandon Dorn 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Mitchell Dixon and Bodie Daniel (Bea) def. Brett Ellison and Robbie Faming 6-1, 6-1
GIRLS LACROSSE
Oceanside Collegiate 12, May River 3
