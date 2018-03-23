Lowcountry roundup: Holladay’s goal lifts Beaufort Academy soccer to win

Thomas Holladay scored the game-winning goal for Beaufort Academy in the 1-0 win over St. Andrew’s on Thursday in boys’ soccer.
David Mathai had three saves in the win.
GIRLS SOCCER
St. Andrew’s 7, Beaufort Academy 0
Karolina Struharova had eight saves for BA.
BOYS TENNIS
Beaufort 6, Cane Bay 0
Beaufort improved to 5-3 overall and 3-0 in region play.
Singles: Griffin Stone (B) def. Don Keyes, 6-0, 6-0; Don Keyes (B) def. Brennon Hill, 6-2, 6-0; Merritt Patterson (B) def. Carter Hinkle, 6-0, 6-1; Jaco Neimond (B) def. Landren Lythefield, 6-0, 6-0; Chris Hoogenboom (B) def. Ryan Cummings, 6-2, 6-0; Ian Hoogenboom/Bodie Daniel (B) def. Julian Kimsey/Jordan Melo, 6-0, 6-0.
BOYS LACROSSE
May River 11, Evans (Ga.) 2
Jon Boan scored four times and had two assists for the Sharks, who won their seventh straight game.
Luke Boan and CJ Wajszczuk each added two goals. Luke Boan also assisted on three goals. Braydon Sokolowski, Seth Eaton and Hudson Kramer also scored for May River.
Sean Morris had 13 saves.
BOYS GOLF
Hilton Head Prep wins region match
Hilton Head Prep shot a 148 to win the region match at Berkeley Hall.
Beaufort Academy was second with a 189. HHP’s JT Herman shot a 3-under 33 to earn medalist honors. Aidan McCloskey had a 37. BA’s Joe Stowe shot a 42.
