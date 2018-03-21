Lowcountry roundup: John Paul II soccer sweeps Holy Trinity

Elijah Moreno scored four goals as John Paul II defeated Holy Trinity, 6-1, in boys soccer action Wednesday.
Nic Richardson and Hampton Wyman also scored goals for the Warriors. Assists were tallied by Eric Sandoval (2), Moreno, Gabe Orta-Carrillo, and Anthony Cedeno. Jonathan Barragan and Austin McIntosh split time in goal.
Hilton Head Island 1, Beaufort 0
GIRLS SOCCER
John Paul II 1, Holy Trinity 1 (JP II wins in PKs)
Katie Leigh Floyd, Renee Delgado and Merritt Woodham each converted penalty kicks as the Warriors improved to 4-3 in region play.
Brianna Riley had John Paul II’s lone goal with 12 minutes left to tie it at 1.
Hilton Head Island 7, Beaufort 2
SOFTBALL
Battery Creek 12, May River 1
Journeigh Doray homered and drove in four runs for the Dolphins.
Alexis Ortiz added four hits and four RBI and Julianna Greer had RBI. Emily Crosby had two hits including a home run.
BOYS TENNIS
Hilton Head Prep splits matches
Hilton Head Prep boys tennis team defeated Bluffton, 7-0, and lost to Rye Country Day, 5-4 on Wednesday.
Hilton Head Prep 7, Bluffton 0
Singles: Max Marko (Prep) def. Noah Carlson (Bluffton) 6-3, 6-3; Jack Barney (Prep) def. Matt Haupt (Bluffton) 6-2, 6-4; Magnus Ferreira (Prep) def. Noah Freeland (Bluffton) 6-2,6-0; Liam Cole (Prep) def. Ferran Lopez 6-1, 6-1; Colin McClowskey (Prep) def. Trevor Rizzo (Bluffton) 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Mathew Soulios and Nick Calamari (Prep) def. Nathan Lessard and Jack Roberts 6-2, 3-6, 10-7
Rye Country Day 5, Hilton Hilton Prep 4
Marcus Ferreira won, 6-2, 6-2; Robert Hagen won, 6-3, 6-1; Justin Perez lost, 6-3, 6-0; Evan Hryckiewicz won, 6-2, 6-2; Nick Lalli lost 6-2, 6-2; Thor Pullon 6-3 ,6-3. Doubles: Ferreira/Perez, 5-3; Robert Hagen/Evan Hryckiewicz (Prep) won, 5-3; Lalli/Pullon lost, 5-3.
Hilton Head Island 5, Colleton Prep 1
The Seahawks improved to 5-0 on the season.
Singles: Matt Oliver (HH) def. Adam Buckner 6-1, 6-1; Michael Oliver (HH) def. Trey Bowman 6-1, 6-0; Cooper Steinour (HH) def. Thomas Warren 6-1, 6-1; Alex Ruckno (HH) def. Makel Bowman 6-0, 6-0; Joe Sanders (CC) def. Moses Grant 2-6, 6-2, 10-3. Doubles: Alex Ittenbach and Shane Mason (HH) def. Nick Fanchette and Legrier Cooper 6-0, 6-1
May River 6, Beaufort Academy 0
Singles: Liam Beckler def. Daniel Richards 6-1, 7-6; Caldwell Tarleton def. Larry Lindsey 6-0, 6-1; Dominic Rodriguez def. Jeffrey Heistand 6-1, 6-2; JP White def. Jack McDougall 6-3, 6-1; Eden Mastriani-Levi def. Andrew Alicknavitch 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Kyle Polites and Hani’el Mastriani-Levi won 6-0, 6-2
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hilton Head Island 14, May River 2
