Lowcountry roundup: Battery Creek softball blanks May River

Alexis Ortiz struck out 11 and allowed just three hits as Battery Creek defeated May River, 1-0, on Monday in high school softball action.
The game’s lone run came in the fourth inning on a May River error. Game two of the three-game series is Wednesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
May River 10, James Island 7
After a 1-2 start, the May River boys’ lacrosse team has won six straight games following Monday’s win over James Island.
Jon Boan scored six goals, Luke Boan had a goal and five and CJ Wajszczuk had a goal and an assist for the Sharks. Seth Eaton and Braydon Sokolowski each scored a goal.
Sean Morris recorded 10 saves for the Sharks.
BOYS SOCCER
Beaufort Academy 5, Cathedral Academy 2
Thomas Holladay had three goals and Jaxon Spratling and Ben Trask had one each as Beaufort Academy improved to 4-0 on the season.
Hilton Head Christian 6, John Paul II 0
Evan Berkner scored three goals and Carson Webster added two for Hilton Head Christian.
Reese Woods had HHCA’s other goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hilton Head Christian 3, John Paul II 0
Lauren Anthony, Jossie Frazier, and Sydney DeSimone each had goals for HHCA.
BASEBALL
Dorchester Academy 8, John Paul II 4
The Warriors suffered a road loss Monday night.
Coastal Homeschool 12, Hilton Head Christian 8
Coastal Homeschool scored eight runs over the final three innings in handing HHCA its first loss of the year.
JD Monts led HHCA with two hits and John Blackshire had two hits.
BOYS TENNIS
Beaufort Academy 5, St. Andrews 2
Singles: Daniel Richards lost; Lawrence Lindsay lost; Jeffrey Hiestand won 6-4,6-2; Jack McDougall won 6-4, 6-0; Andrew Alicknavitch won 6-2, 6-0; Connor Aivaz won 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Connor Aivaz/Preston Aivaz won 8-2
