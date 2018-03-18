Lowcountry roundup: Beaufort boys win Sand Shark Invitational

The Beaufort boys’ track team captured the championship at the inaugural Sand Shark Invitational on Saturday.
The Eagles finished with 147 points. Liberty County (Ga,) was second with 117 points.
Desmond Gaillard won the triple jump (45-10) and the high jump (6-2). Reggie Jones Jr. won the 110 and 400 hurdles, third in the pole vault and was on the third-place 4x400 relay team.
Kenneth Williams was second in the high jump and fourth in long jump.
Corey Witter finished 3rd in the disc. Jonathan Pozas was third in the 800 and Marlon Belden was third in the 1,600 and 3,200.
BASEBALL
John Paul II 16-17, St. John’s Christian 1-2
John Paul II swept a doubleheader on Saturday.
Hayden Jennings had four hits in each of the two games and also was the winning pitcher in game two.
Mark Tigges had two doubles and a triple in the opener. Tommy Kender got the win in game one.
Brad Tigges scored three runs and had two hits in game two.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hilton Head Island 2, Paideia (Ga.) 0
Anna Moreno and Madison Yeomans each had a goal in the Seahawks’ win Saturday.
Goalie Jaime Lavine had two saves.
Hilton Head Prep gets win, tie
Hilton Head Prep played to a 0-0 tie against Frederica Academy on Friday and beat Hilton Head Christian on Thursday.
Against HHCA, Ryan Dailey scored twice and Charlotte Covington had one. Covington also had an assist along with Ella Clark and Shalina Parker. Caitlin Heidel had her fourth straight shutout in goal.
BOYS GOLF
Hilton Head Island finishes fifth at Panther Invitational
Led by Charlie Farrell’s even-par 72, Hilton Head Island finished fifth at the Panther Invitational on Saturday.
The Seahawks finished with a 317, 19 shots behind Blythewood. Farrell finished tied for fourth.
