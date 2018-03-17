Lowcountry roundup: May River baseball wins series over Bluffton

The 10th-ranked May River baseball team completed a series win over Bluffton, 8-3, on Friday night.
The Sharks, who trailed 3-2, took the lead with a three-run fifth inning.
Josh Patterson and Cooper George each had three hits to lead the Sharks. Patterson also had two RBI. Jeffrey Hodge and Logan Wake combined for four hits and two RBI. Wake got the win in relief and George got the save.
Hilton Head Christian 10, John Paul II 0 (6)
Connor Handy had three hits and six RBI in the Dolphins’ win over the Warriors.
Daniel Harrington added two RBI for HHCA, which scored in every inning but the first. John Blackshire struck out seven in the complete-game victory.
BOYS SOCCER
May River 7, Wade Hampton 4
Joel Fleek scored four goals, while Conner Golden added two goals and two assists for May River.
Chris Hernandez scored the Sharks’ other goal.
SOFTBALL
May River 21, Bluffton 2
South Carolina commit Kylee Gleason belted three homers and drove in six runs as the Sharks completed a series sweep over the Bobcats.
Hannah Manley, Hayley Welsch and Giovana Rodriguez each had two hits for May River. Manley had three RBI and Welsch had two.
Dani Campos and Alex Davis each RBI for Bluffton.
