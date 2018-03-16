Lowcountry roundup: Hilton Head Christian baseball rallies for win

Hilton Head Christian scored four runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Hilton Head, 5-3, on Thursday in high school baseball action.
With the win, HHCA moves to 7-0 on the season.
After stranding 14 runners on in the first six innings, the Dolphins broke through in the seventh. John Burke had a two-run double to tie it at 3 and the winning runs scored on a Seahawk error.
Daniel Harrington and Michael Graupner each had two hits to lead the Dolphins. Reese Malon went six innings to get the win. Dargan Cherry pitched the seventh for the save.
Dean Sealbach took the loss for the Seahawks. Connor Neiderer led Hilton Head Island with two hits.
BOYS TENNIS
Hilton Head Island 6, Cane Bay 0
Singles: Matt Oliver def. Don Keyes 6-1, 6-0; Davis Phillips def. Brennan Hill 6-1, 1-0 (ret.); Michael Oliver def. Carter Hinkle 6-0, 6-2; Cooper Steinour def. Landon Lytchfield 6-0, 6-1; Alex Ruckno def. Ryan Cunnings 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Alex Ittenbach and Mario Magnan def. Julian Kimsey and Ethan Browing 6-2, 6-2
Beaufort 6, Cane Bay 0
Singles: Griffin Stone (B) def. Adam Buckner 6-4, 6-1; Mitchell Russell (B) def. Tiem Bowman 6-3, 3-6, 11-9; Thomas Gnan (B) def. Thomas Warren 6-0, 6-1; Merritt Patterson (B) def. Mekel Bowman 6-1, 6-1; Jaco Neimond (B) def. Joe Sandes 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Ian Hoogenboom and Diego Linado (B) def. Nick Fodelette and Legries Cooper 6-0, 6-1
Hilton Head Prep 9, St. Andrews 0
Singles: Marcus Ferreira (HHP) def. Jack Wylly (St. Andrews) 6-3, 6-3; Scott Sculley (HHP) def. Samuel Rolland- Williams (St. Andrews) 6-0, 6-1; Evan Hryckiewicz (HHP) def. Will Cohen 6-1, 6-1; Thor Pullon (HHP) def. Caje Lee 6-0, 6-0; Max Marko (HHP) def. Cameron Bland 6-1, 6-1; Nick Calamari (HHP) def. Dylan Devey 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Scott Sculley & Evan Hryckiewicz (HHP) def. Jack Wylly and Samuel Rolland- Willams (St. Andrews ) 8-4; Thor Pullon & Max Marko (HHP) def. Will Cohen & Caje Lee (St. Andrews ) 8-1; Jack Barney & Colin McClowskey (HHP) def. Ben & Andrew 8-2
Hilton Head Prep 4, May River 2 (Tuesday)
Singles; Robert Hagen (HHP) def Liam Becker (May River) 6-0, 6-0; Justin Perez (HHP) def Caldwell Tarlton (May River) 6-1, 6-1; Evan Hryckiewicz (HHP) def Dominic Rodriguez (May River) 6-1, 6-0; Thor Pullon (HHP) def J.P. White (May River) 6-0, 6-4; Edan Mastranilevis ( May River ) def. Jack Barney (HHP). Doubles: Kyle Politer and Haniel Mastriani (May River) def. Magnus Ferreira and Liam Cole (HHP) 6-3, 6-1
BOYS GOLF
Hilton Head Island wins region match
Hilton Head Island won its region golf match by 10 shots over Beaufort.
The Seahawks shot a 157 and were followed by Beaufort (167), Berkeley (188), Cane Bay (202) and Colleton County (238). HHI’s Derek Bunce was medalist after shooting even-par 36. Charlie Farrell and Nolan Hawkins each shot 39, Tyler Kriney 43 and Wyatt Thomas 47.
BOYS SOCCER
John Paul II 3, Palmetto Christian 1
The Warriors broke a 1-1 tie with two goals in the second half for the region win.
John Paul II lost to Palmetto Christian three times last year, including in the state semifinals. Elijah Moreno gave the Warriors the lead in the second half on a penalty kick. Eighth grader Eric Sandoval added an insurance goal later in the half.
Sebastin Laverde also scored for JP II. Jonathan Barragan had eight saves.
