Lowcountry roundup: Bluffton baseball evens series with May River

Bluffton bounced back from Monday’s series opener to defeat May River, 9-2 on Wednesday in high school baseball action.
Jordan Kennedy had four hits and three RBI while Griffin Yeager and Joe DiCarlo each had three hits and two RBI.
Noah Simenson got the win while Nick Bass took the loss for the Sharks. Tater Goodson and Josh Patterson each had two hits to lead May River.
May River ranked in latest SC Baseball polls
The May River baseball team was ranked 10th in Class 3A as the latest SC Baseball Coaches poll was released Wednesday. The Sharks are the only Lowcountry team in the rankings.
SC Baseball Coaches Polls
Class 5A
1. Northwestern; 2. Dutch Fork; 3. Lexington; 4. Summerville; 5. TL Hanna; 6. Blythewood; 7. Dorman; 8. Boiling Springs; 9. River Bluff; T-10. JL Mann; T-10. West Ashley
Class 4A
1. Chapin; 2. North Augusta; 3. Eastside; 4. St. James; 5. AC Flora; 6. Cane Bay; 7. Airport; 8. Lugoff-Elgin; 9. Wren; 10. North Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
1. Bishop England; 2. Seneca; 3. Waccamaw; 4. Chapman; 5. Strom Thurmond; 6. Powdersville; 7. Mid-Carolina; 8. Woodruff; 9. Wade Hampton; 10. May River
Class 2A
1. Chesnee; 2. Fox Creek; 3. Abbeville; 4. Latta; 5. Cheraw; 6. Barnwell; 7. Ninety Six; 8. St. Josephs; 9. Landrum; T-10. Liberty; T-10. Johnsonville
Class A
1. Lewisville; 2. Lamar; 3. McBee; 4. Green Sea-Floyds; 5. Lake View; 6. Dixie; 7. Hannah-Pamplico; 8. Ridge Spring-Monetta; 9. Branchville; 10. East Clarendon
SOFTBALL
May River 16, Bluffton 2
Hayley Welsch had three hits and drove in five runs as the Sharks took game two of the three game series from the Bobcats.
Kayla Bradley and Kylee Gleason each had two hits and combined for three RBI. Gabby Ximenez got the win and also had two hits.
BOYS LACROSSE
Hilton Head 12, Beaufort 1
Hudson Kramer scored four goals, and Jon Boan added three goals and four assists for the Sharks.
Luke Boan chipped in with two goals and CJ Wajszczuk, Braydon Sokolowski and Rob Gadomski each scored one.
